Union Grove teen killed in motorcycle crash was volunteer firefighter, EMT

“We will always remember his dedication, kindness and eagerness to help others,” the department posted on its Facebook page.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Faust was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was found heavily damaged in a ditch after the collision.
Faust was flown by Flight for Life helicopter ambulance to Froedtert Hospital, where he died the next day.
According to his obituary, Eugene Robert Faust III was the son of Eugene II and Kristine Faust. His family moved from Racine to Union Grove in 2013, and he graduated from Union Grove High School in 2021.
While still in high school, he earned an associate’s degree from Gateway Technical College as a certified diesel mechanic. After high school, he also became a certified firefighter and emergency medical technician.
In addition to being an active member of the fire department, Faust was employed by Kriete Trucking Center and Jung Brothers Trucking as a diesel mechanic.
His father, Eugene Faust II, said his son was a talented mechanic who used his skills to help others, including strangers he saw stranded with broken cars. After joining the fire department, he had decided to change careers and become a full-time firefighter, his father said.
Faust said his son was so dedicated to helping others that he was an organ donor who made many donations after he died.
“Right up until the end,” Faust said, “he was thinking of other people.”
He is also survived by a sister, Anna “Alfie” Leeza Faust, and by his girlfriend, Emma Sofia Leston, as well as Bailey, his beloved dog.
Officials from other area first responder agencies posted their condolences.
Chris Harley Rupp, who indicated that he trained Faust in ambulance services, posted on Facebook that Faust had a love for being a firefighter and emergency medical technician.
“His passion inspired others, myself being one,” Rupp posted.
