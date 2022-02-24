Union Grove taps award-winning beer garden operator for new attraction this summer

UNION GROVE — The operators of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden are bringing their expertise to Union Grove. They will introduce a new beer garden this summer.

Village officials have selected Hop Heads Hospitality & Events LLC to operate a public beer garden that will be serving up cold brew and outdoor entertainment this summer at Union Grove parks.

The beer garden, scheduled for three weekends in June, July and August, will introduce Union Grove residents and visitors to an outdoor recreation concept that has proven popular in other communities.

Founded in 2018, the Franksville Craft Beer Garden in Caledonia has continued to draw big crowds and has taken home many “Best Of Racine County” awards, including Best Happy Hour and Best Free Entertainment.

Hop Heads co-owner Ken Michel said he will attempt to duplicate the success of the Franksville attraction while also giving Union Grove its own, hometown-focused summer event.

“We’re going to make it Union Grove,” Michel said.

The beer garden is scheduled for June 17-18 at School Yard Park, July 15-16 at Leider Park, and Aug. 19-20 at School Yard Park. The hours will be 3 p.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays and noon-9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Patrons will be able to enjoy a variety of cold beers and other refreshments, while also taking in live musical performances and sampling food vendors. Details of the full summer lineup have not yet been announced.

Just getting started

Lynda Studey, Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce administrator, said she has visited the Franksville beer garden, and she is excited about the potential for the Union Grove attraction.

Studey applauded village leaders for choosing a vendor with experience and a proven track record.

“That’ll really help get this started and get a solid base,” she said.

Successful in the county

Union Grove officials last year decided to follow other municipalities in organizing a beer garden, including Waterford, Racine and Mount Pleasant. The concept capitalizes on the popularity of beer, while promoting local parks and generating revenue to support government operations.

In choosing Hop Heads as the vendor, Union Grove Village Board members on Feb. 14 approved a deal that will require the vendor to handle most organizing and also to share in the profits. The vendor will pay the village $1,000 per weekend to rent space in the parks, plus $50 per day for each outside food vendor, and 10% of gross revenue from non-alcoholic sales.

Other suitors seeking the deal were Component Brewing Co. of Milwaukee and Pine Acres General Store of Union Grove.

Village Trustee Amy Sasse, chairwoman of the village parks and recreation committee, said Hop Heads Hospitality was well organized and was able to fulfill the village’s objective of presenting a family-friendly event.

The fact that the vendor has experience with the Franksville beer garden was also a plus, Sasse said.

“It was clear that they were established and they were successful,” she said. “It was definitely a reassurance to us.”

Husband-wife team

Hop Heads is owned and operated by Ken Michel and his wife, Molly Michel. The couple will be back running the Franksville beer garden this summer while also launching the Union Grove attraction.

Michel said he is happy with the business arrangement in Union Grove. He hopes to create a beer garden that will serve area families and will show everyone a good time.

The culture in Union Grove, he added, is similar to that of unincorporated Franksville in Caledonia.

“It’s such a natural fit,” he said. “We just kind of match up with what they were looking for.”

As requested by the village, Hop Heads is partnering with Pine Acres General Store by inviting the Union Grove retail store to be a food vendor at the new beer garden.

Pine Acres owner Ed Grochowski said he plans to offer patrons a mix of flavored popcorns, as well as sandwiches and baked goods on a stick, including waffles, waffle brats and waffle pizza.

Grochowski said he has similarly worked with the Franksville beer garden, and he is happy that Union Grove officials selected Hop Heads to run the new local attraction.

“We’re very familiar with them, and we’re confident in their ability,” he said.

Of the Union Grove residents who attend the new attraction, Grochowski said, “I think they’re going to love it.”

