UNION GROVE — Village officials will be soliciting public input Tuesday about an outdoor splash pad attraction proposed by Racine County.
The Village Board Recreation and Parks Committee is hosting an open forum at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 925 15th Ave.
The county has allocated $500,000 to build a splash pad in Union Grove, which would provide residents with a new option to keep cool during the summer.
Village officials, however, have expressed reservations about maintenance and operating costs, which would be the village’s responsibility.
The Village Board has not decided whether to accept the county’s offer and approve the project.
A splash pad is a water-based attraction with hidden water spouts — some shooting straight up from the ground — that allows people to have fun cooling off without a traditional swimming pool.
The amenities traditionally are built in public parks.
No location has been selected for a Union Grove splash pad.