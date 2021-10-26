Union Grove sets April 5 referendum on allowing ATVs or golf carts in the streets

UNION GROVE — Voters will cast ballots in April on whether they want the village to allow ATVs or golf carts into traffic on the public streets of Union Grove.
The Village Board agreed Monday to hold an advisory referendum on an issue that has divided many in the community, including some board representatives.
Trustee Janice Winget said she would rather the Village Board just reject the idea without a referendum, based on concerns that ATVs or golf carts would create traffic safety hazards.
Winget said she suspects that others trustees are hesitant to disagree with ATV and golf cart owners who are pushing the issue.
“I think they’re afraid to say no,” she said. “They want to please everybody.”
The referendum scheduled for April 5 will allow voters to check “yes” or “no” on three separate questions about changing traffic laws to allow all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain vehicles or golf carts to enter and travel in public roads.
The issue developed this summer when a Facebook discussion grew into a lobbying effort by some ATV and golf cart owners.
Such alternative modes of transportation currently are prohibited on public streets.
Village trustee Jennifer Ditscheit said she is undecided on the issue, and she will give serious consideration to the outcome of the village-wide referendum.
“I want to do what’s right for the community,” Ditscheit said.
At a public hearing last month, opponents outnumbered supporters and urged the Village Board to reject any change in local traffic laws. Opponents said ATVs or golf carts would make the streets more dangerous, would create noisy disturbances, and would encourage drinking and driving.
State law in Wisconsin defines drunken driving on an ATV or UTV as a recreational infraction only, so police cannot charge such a motorist with criminal driving under the influence.
ATV owners and other supporters of the change argue that they should have a right to take their recreational devices into Union Grove streets alongside cars, trucks and other vehicles.
After last month’s public hearing, Village Board members decided to considering putting the matter up for a referendum. Voters will be going to the polls April 5, anyway, to decide races for Village Board and other local offices.
Because it will be an advisory referendum rather than binding, village officials will not be required to follow the preferences of those who turn out at the polls.
The vote Monday night to hold a referendum was 5-1, with Trustee Gordon Svendsen casting the only vote in opposition. Winget later said she did not vote on the question at all, because she knew there were enough “yes” vote to push it through.
Svendsen said he opposes holding a referendum, because a clear majority of people at the Sept. 27 public hearing showed their opposition to changing the village’s traffic laws.
“I just think we’re wasting our time,” he said of the referendum.
Svendsen said he, too, opposes letting recreational devices into traffic, because of the safety concerns.
“Everybody I’ve talked to is against it,” he said. “It’s going to cause huge issues.”