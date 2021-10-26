Union Grove sets April 5 referendum on allowing ATVs or golf carts in the streets

After last month’s public hearing, Village Board members decided to considering putting the matter up for a referendum. Voters will be going to the polls April 5, anyway, to decide races for Village Board and other local offices.

Because it will be an advisory referendum rather than binding, village officials will not be required to follow the preferences of those who turn out at the polls.

The vote Monday night to hold a referendum was 5-1, with Trustee Gordon Svendsen casting the only vote in opposition. Winget later said she did not vote on the question at all, because she knew there were enough “yes” vote to push it through.

Svendsen said he opposes holding a referendum, because a clear majority of people at the Sept. 27 public hearing showed their opposition to changing the village’s traffic laws.

“I just think we’re wasting our time,” he said of the referendum.

Svendsen said he, too, opposes letting recreational devices into traffic, because of the safety concerns.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is against it,” he said. “It’s going to cause huge issues.”

