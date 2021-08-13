 Skip to main content
Union Grove seeks public input on allowing ATVs and golf carts into street traffic
Union Grove seeks public input on allowing ATVs and golf carts into street traffic

ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, which are normally used for off-road traveling, could appear "on road" soon in Union Grove, as village officials consider allowing ATVs and golf carts in traffic on public streets.

UNION GROVE — Village officials want to hear more feedback from the community before deciding whether to allow ATVs and golf carts to travel on public streets.

The Village Board has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 27 to hear from either supporters or opponents of the measure being sought by ATV and golf cart owners.

The hearing will take place as part of a Village Board meeting that starts at 6 p.m. at the village hall, 925 15th Ave.

Village Board members briefly discussed the proposed street traffic change Monday during a board meeting. But without debating the merits of the idea, they agreed to postpone action until after a public hearing.

“We want to have an open and honest discussion with everyone,” Village President Steve Wicklund said.

Officials are considering passing an ordinance that would make it legal for ATVs and golf carts to travel with cars and trucks on Union Grove streets, at speed limits of up to 35 mph.

Such alternative vehicles would remain prohibited on state Highway 11 and Highway 45, in accordance with state law.

ATV and golf cart owners began discussing the idea in a Facebook group this summer, and they eventually took their request to village leaders.

Local opinion so far has been split, with many people supporting the idea for freedom of mobility and with others opposing the idea as needlessly hazardous on public roads.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years. 36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence. Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which has a contract to provide law enforcement in Union Grove, has not taken a position of support or opposition. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said village officials should “weigh the public safety issues, the applicable laws, and the desires of their constituents.”

Among the municipalities in Wisconsin where ATVs and golf carts already are permitted on local roads, the Calumet County city of Brillion prohibits ATV owners from using loud vehicles and also requires golf cart owners to pull over and yield to cars or trucks behind them.

Union Grove officials have not drafted a proposed local ordinance and have not announced when they plan to decide the matter.

