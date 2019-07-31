UNION GROVE — The village’s entertainment stage project is nearing the bid phase, with construction still planned for this year, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.
The stage, to be mostly funded by a $100,000 cultural grant from Racine County, is set to go out to bid soon, with bids coming to the Village Board for consideration by October, Hawes said. The Village Board approved a final stage design on Monday, months behind the preliminary timeline proposed when the project was first presented in late February.
Under that initial timeline, construction would have taken place from May through August. Instead, there is a very real possibility the stage may not be built this year. Hawes said the village still plans to have the stage built by the end of this year, “but we may need to bid it in a way that is flexible to contractors’ availability.”
The Design and Bid Subcommittee will next need to put together a bid package. Construction costs are currently unknown, but the village intends to spend as close to $100,000 as possible, Hawes said. The Fundraising and Events Committee will be tasked with raising money to offset any extra costs.
If construction is pushed back to next year, the village and county will need to work out a grant-disbursement extension, Hawes said.
Much of the delay comes from the protracted site-selection process, which ended in mid-May when the Village Board voted to place the stage at School Yard Park on 14th Avenue. Officials originally intended for site selection to be finalized by March.
The vote for School Yard Park upset some members of the community-run Site Selection Committee, which was one of four citizen subcommittees formed to guide the design, site selection, fundraising and rules. The Site Selection Committee on March 21 voted 11-2 to place the stage at Leider Park, but the Village Board unanimously voted against that recommendation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.