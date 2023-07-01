UNION GROVE — In a dispute that could affect flood-control efforts statewide, Union Grove has been ordered to pay more than $1 million for a project in two neighboring communities.

State regulators have ruled that Racine County drainage officials can assess Union Grove for the cost of improvements needed along the Root River in downstream Yorkville and Raymond.

The Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners is asking all three municipalities to share in the $3.2 million cost of a maintenance project that could keep the river flowing smoothly for another 50 years.

Union Grove village leaders are considering filing suit to challenge the constitutionality of a law requiring local taxpayers to subsidize drainage improvements outside their village boundaries.

State and local observers say the outcome of the dispute could have an impact on how flood-control projects are planned and funded throughout Wisconsin.

Union Grove Village President Steve Wicklund said he and his colleagues in the village are ready to fight.

“We’re basically going to stand our ground,” Wicklund said.

County officials caution that a protracted battle in court could delay work on the west branch of the Root River, subjecting area residents and property owners to elevated risk of flooding.

Alan Jasperson, chairman of the county drainage district board, said he plans to reach out to Wicklund and urge the village not to appeal the state’s ruling in court.

“We’re hoping they won’t do that, and we can move forward,” Jasperson said.

The west branch of the Root River flows north from Union Grove into Yorkville and Raymond. Union Grove discharges wastewater into the river and contributes storm water runoff.

Under state laws dating back to the early 1900s, the county drainage board collects funding from municipalities to maintain waterways and prevent flooding. Union Grove has contributed $10,000 to $20,000 a year for Root River maintenance.

With the county drainage board now seeking $3.2 million for a significant cleanup, Union Grove in March appealed to the Wisconsin State Drainage Engineer to block the funding request. Such an appeal was unprecedented in recent memory for state officials.

After reviewing the situation, the state drainage engineer in the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection ruled Wednesday that county drainage officials are within their rights to demand funding from Union Grove.

The ruling came in a three-paragraph letter that offered no explanation, stating simply that state law supports the county drainage board in the dispute.

Under the proposal, Union Grove and Yorkville each must pay $1.16 million and Raymond must pay about $800,000.

The dollar figure represents about one-tenth of Union Grove’s total yearly budget.

Village officials have said the drainage project could mean village service cuts or higher taxes. The Village Board has not decided whether to take the matter to court, but Wicklund said it is likely.

“We are more than likely going to contest this,” he said. “We are in that mode already.”

