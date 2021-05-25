Union Grove ready to welcome back summer activities and traditions free from COVID-19

UNION GROVE — Summer is coming back in Union Grove this year.
Events that were canceled or impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year are returning in 2021 amid high hopes for normal summer fun in a post-COVID atmosphere.
“It’s great,” Village President Steve Wicklund said. “We’re really excited.”
Organizers are making plans for a beer and wine walk among local businesses, for a Fourth of July parade and for a car show in the city’s Downtown shopping district.
‘Stein, Vine and Stroll’
Although a final date has not been announced, the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a beer and wine walk in June, tentatively called the “Stein, Vine and Stroll.”
The annual event, which was canceled last year, invites participants to visit several businesses for beer or wine samples and other quick treats, in addition to other business promotions.
The chamber has organized the walk annually, but it was dropped last year because of COVID-19.
For a flat registration fee that was $30 a few years ago, participants aged 21 and older received a commemorative wine glass and a map directing them to local businesses. As many as a dozen businesses have participated in the past.
Paul Patel, co-owner of Grove Liquor Mart, said his store at 1118 15th Ave. will be among those serving up samples and welcoming visitors during the event this summer.
The pandemic hit many local businesses hard in 2020, Patel said, so merchants are eager to join organized activities and help Union Grove achieve a return to normalcy this year. Area residents seem excited, too, to see summer activities coming back, he added.
“You hear everybody talk about it,” Patel said. “It’ll be nice and fun.”
Chamber officials plan soon to announce the date for “Stein, Vine and Stroll.”
Independence Day
The chamber also is making plans for a traditional Fourth of July parade through the village’s Downtown, tentatively scheduled for July 5.
A parade was held in 2020, although face mask and social distancing guidelines made public health safeguards an issue for some participants and spectators — even if masks weren’t required. With COVID-19 vaccinations now widely available and public safety guidelines being relaxed, this year’s holiday parade could look more like celebrations of years gone by.
Amanda Maldonado, a manager at R&R Club at 1015 Main St., said the club participates in many summer events, including the wine walk. Maldonado said she looks forward to seeing people gather together this year without worrying about the COVID virus, as the pandemic seems to be slowing. Last week, the U.S.’s total new confirmed COVID-19 cases was the lowest it has been since June 2020; that same week saw the fewest COVID-related deaths since March 2020.
“It’s nice to just see people out and about,” she said.
Vroom, vroom again
Coming back on Aug. 14 will be the Union Grove Car Show, an event that fills the Downtown area with classic cars and other specialty vehicles draw car lovers from near and far.
The show, which offers free admission, has drawn as many as 400 or more cars, trucks and motorcycles for a show that is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each year. This year will be the 13th year for the car show.
The show last year was impacted by COVID-19 in a peculiar way — participation and attendance hit an all-time high because so many similar events in the region were canceled.
Organizer Jim Friesema said he expects to see robust turnout again this summer, because people are anxious to enjoy themselves free from the uncertainly of the pandemic.
“I’ve had a lot of response from people already, asking if we’re going to do it again,” Friesema said. “It should be a good time.”
Next steps
The Union Grove Village Board still must approve permits for the car show, wine walk and parade.
Wicklund said summer events historically have been popular in the community. Especially this year, as COVID-19 fades away, more people seem to be walking their dogs, visiting stores and attending sports events, Wicklund said.
“You can see it,” he said. “I think people are ready for this summer.”