Union Grove ready to get growing with community garden

UNION GROVE — A community garden really is two things: a garden, of course, but also the community that gathers there.

Union Grove is hoping to accomplish both by establishing its first community garden in a public space large enough for 200 new gardeners to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

The garden could be ready by next spring near Leider Park, if village officials give their approval and if organizers can prepare the site and overcome a few obstacles.

Organizers hope the community garden introduces Union Grove residents to the healthy aspects of growing their own food, as well as the camaraderie of working in the soil alongside their neighbors.

Vic Walter, chairman of a village committee planning the garden, said the experience allows gardeners to maintain their own space while also making friends and sharing ideas.

"I've got high hopes and a lot of grand ideas," Walter said. "We'll see where it goes."

A community garden typically allows participants to rent a small plot for a nominal fee, and then plant and grow the fruits or vegetables of their choice to supplement their personal food supply.

Racine has a network of 10 community gardens operated as the Racine Urban Garden Network. Union Grove, however, has no such community network.

Among the issues yet to be resolved in Union Grove are confirming the site near Leider Park, then finding the manpower to create 200 individual plots, and finally identifying a reliable source of water for gardeners.

The planned site is on village-owned property adjacent to Leider Park, where a farmer currently is engaged in farming under a lease agreement with the village. Community garden organizers say the farmer has expressed a willingness to give up a small portion of the three-acre farm for gardeners. Village Board member Jennifer Ditscheit, who is serving on the ad hoc committee with Walter, said she is confident that such issues can be resolved.

"This is brand new, so we're learning as we go," she said.

The Union Grove Village Board must give final approval for the arrangement.

Ditscheit noted that Union Grove has a growing number of condos and apartments being built, which means more people with no place for gardening at their homes. The nearby Oak Ridge Care Center for senior citizens also has shown an interest in joining the community garden near Leider Park. Ditscheit said she hopes to see the garden developed and ready to accept gardeners by next spring.

From Facebook almost to reality

Walter, who moved to Union Grove two years ago, first proposed the idea of a community garden on the Facebook group "The Grove Community Group."

When village officials heard of the discussion, they created the ad hoc committee. The village's Recreation & Parks Committee is overseeing the effort and has endorsed the idea of a community garden at the Leider Park site.

Officials at Graham Public Library in Union Grove have expressed an interest in partnering with the community garden by sharing books and other materials on the subject of gardening.

Library Director Sara Swanson said the library has already launched its own houseplant exchange, where dozens of people have swapped plantings in recent months.

Swanson said she believes gardening is popular locally and that many people would seize the opportunity to rent space in the new Leider Park facility.

"I think it's a great initiative," she said. "We definitely would love to support it."

Walter said much work remains before the community garden can be ready by next spring.

He is hoping to find sponsors willing to defray the cost of materials needed to carve up the farm field site into 200 garden plots, each sized 8 feet by 4 feet. Organizers have not yet decided how much to charge people to rent a plot.

A steady supply of water also will be needed once gardeners get their fruits and vegetables in the ground. Since Leider Park already has water flowing to public bathrooms, organizers hope the community garden can tap into that same water source.

Other decisions yet to come include whether to build raised garden beds and whether to erect fencing.

Ditscheit said she is excited to see the community garden concept coming to Union Grove.

Looking ahead, she said, because the village owns three acres at the site adjacent to Leider Park, the garden could possibly expand in the future, depending on the demand among gardeners.

"It's a great place, and it's already farmland," she said. "It has the potential to grow."