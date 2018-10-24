UNION GROVE — The 2019 Village of Union Grove proposed budget would make a small decrease in the village’s tax rate and tax levy, with a small increase in the total budget.
The 2019 proposed general fund budget totals $2,563,117, which is an increase of $63,598 from the 2018 budget.
The proposed budget resolution was passed at the Union Grove Village Board meeting Monday night. A public budget hearing is set for Nov. 26. After the hearing, the budget will be discussed, followed by a vote on its adoption.
Tax rate and tax levy
The village’s projected tax rate will decrease to $5.92 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 55 cents from last year when the tax rate totaled $6.47.
This means that, as proposed, the homeowner of a property worth $100,000 would pay $592 in property taxes in 2019. This is due to a revaluation of properties the village performed this year, with some assessments increasing, according to Union Grove Village Administrator Mark Janiuk.
The proposed tax levy will also decrease slightly from $1,817,655 in 2018 to $1,814,919 in 2019, a difference of $2,736. This is based on the village’s new growth numbers and the state’s exemption of certain personal property from the levy, according to Janiuk.
Increases and added positions
The most noteworthy increases in the budget include an increase in the contract with the Racine County Sheriff Department and the public works fund. There were also multiple positions added in the proposed budget.
The proposed budget allots $432,971 for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, an increase of $12,542 from last year’s budget — up nearly 3 percent. Janiuk said this was due to normal increases in rates of pay for the department.
The Department of Public Works fund also increased $40,034 — up 8.2 percent. The majority of this increase is in the transportation account, which includes an increase of $7,000 for vehicle fuel, and $1,000 for sand and gravel for street repairs. Janiuk said this is due to the rising cost of fuel, and an increase in the need for road repairs. There is also an increase of $5,000 for snow removal in the fund, totaling $30,000 for snow removal in 2019.
The proposed budget provides $15,000 for multiple summer DPW seasonal positions. Janiuk said there is a demand for more employees in this department in the summer as there is an increase in seasonal projects such as grass mowing and road sealing.
There is also $85,000 in the budget for an “employment position,” which is the village’s estimated cost for a new clerk or treasurer position.
The capital improvement fund, which received money from a surplus fund balance and emergency government flood payments, includes $176,000 for a snow plow, $42,000 for a pickup truck and $20,000 for seal coating.
Decreases and savings
The village saved $5,500 on its garbage and recycling bid in the proposed budget. It will be switching vendors in 2019 to John’s Disposal Service. The funding for the assessor position is set to decrease from $24,750 in 2018 to $18,500 in 2019, a savings of $6,250.
“Attorney costs” were also budgeted at $30,000 in the 2019 proposed budget, a decrease of $10,500 from the 2018 budget.
“The village operates under state imposed levy limits and state aid has remained generally flat,” Janiuk said. “The 2019 preliminary budget is a responsible balance between the needs of the village and its citizens and the resources available to the village to pay for and address those needs.”
Citizens can attend the Village Board meeting to discuss the budget from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the Municipal Building at 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.