Union Grove prepares for entertainment stage events; sets reservation and use policies

According to the new policy:

A permit from the Village of Union Grove is required for any planned event or use (public or private) at the pavilion.

To apply for a special event permit, an organizer should submit an application and an application fee to the Village Clerk at the Union Grove Municipal Center at least 60 days prior to the date of the event.

Applications for a special event permit will be approved by the recreation and parks committee.

A regular pavilion permit is required for any organized events and uses of the pavilion that do not meet any of the criteria for a special event permit. To apply for a regular pavilion permit, an organizer should submit an application form and fee to the village clerk at the Union Grove Municipal Center at least one week prior to the date of the event.

Renting fees range from $75-$550 per day, depending on how much of the space is being rented (pavilion, shelter and/or concession stand), if the applicant is a part of a non-profit group and if the applicant is a resident of Yorkville or Union Grove.