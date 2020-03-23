Union Grove prepares for entertainment stage events; sets reservation and use policies

UNION GROVE — In this time of social distancing and canceled events, Union Grove is preparing for future evenings when residents can gather together once again.
At the Union Grove Village Board meeting on March 9, the board discussed and approved the entertainment stage reservation and use policies.
These policies were referred by the Recreation & Parks Committee, without recommendation.
The stage was mostly funded by a $100,000 cultural grant from Racine County and is located at School Yard Park on 14th Avenue. The project broke ground Feb. 28 and is still being constructed; it’s expected to be complete before May 15, according to Village Administrator Mike Hawes.
Once the project is finished, it will be dedicated to local music teacher Dave Danner and there will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.
A music note emblem will be added to the street-facing side of the stage, and a music symbol with verbiage dedicated to Danner will be near the structure.
Per village ordinance, School Yard Park is open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Use of the pavilion is limited to the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the new village policy. Event organizers who are cleaning up after the event may be on the park grounds no later than 9:30 p.m. unless otherwise approved by the village clerk.
According to the new policy:
A permit from the Village of Union Grove is required for any planned event or use (public or private) at the pavilion.
To apply for a special event permit, an organizer should submit an application and an application fee to the Village Clerk at the Union Grove Municipal Center at least 60 days prior to the date of the event.
Applications for a special event permit will be approved by the recreation and parks committee.
A regular pavilion permit is required for any organized events and uses of the pavilion that do not meet any of the criteria for a special event permit. To apply for a regular pavilion permit, an organizer should submit an application form and fee to the village clerk at the Union Grove Municipal Center at least one week prior to the date of the event.
Renting fees range from $75-$550 per day, depending on how much of the space is being rented (pavilion, shelter and/or concession stand), if the applicant is a part of a non-profit group and if the applicant is a resident of Yorkville or Union Grove.
Currently, the Village collects a $25 security deposit for park reservations. However, that amount does not cover the cost to re-key any locks in the event of a lost or unreturned key. It does also not cover any considerable clean-up costs or damages.
The pavilion and nearby storage shed are equipped with sound equipment but it can only be used by organizers who have been granted a special event permit.
No alcohol may be possessed or consumed in the park without obtaining a special permit from the Village of Union Grove. Alcohol should not be sold without obtaining a temporary class “B” license approved by the village board. A written plan will need to be submitted to the village explaining how minors will not be able to obtain alcoholic beverages. Additionally, balloons and confetti are prohibited.