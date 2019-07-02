UNION GROVE — “Moon Landing — 50th Anniversary” is the theme of the 2019 Union Grove 4th of July Parade. Various float entries will commemorate the July 20, 1969 arrival of Apollo 11 with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.
The parade starts promptly at 9:15 a.m. It travels east on Highway 11 from the Racine County Fairgrounds parking lot and goes north on Highway 45 to Seventh Avenue. It is preceded by a Kiddie Parade of decorated wagons, tricycles and bicycles which travels two blocks from Twelfth and Main streets to the Village Square at Tenth and Main streets. The streets will be closed to traffic before 9 a.m.
There are currently 90 entries in the parade lineup. The parade is traditionally led by veterans’ organizations, motorcycles and area fire departments.
Returning crowd favorites are the Belle City Brassworks Band on a flatbed truck and two Jolly Giants stilt walkers. Any late entries will be placed at the end of the parade, ahead of the horses.
The parade is organized annually by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post No. 171, Union Grove.
Donations towards the expenses of the parade are appreciated and checks may be mailed to Union Grove Parade Committee, P.O. Box 44, Union Grove, WI 53182. Call 262-878-4606 with any questions.
Union Grove Parade lineup
1. American Legion Riders: motorcycles
2. American Legion Post No. 171
3. American Legion Auxiliary
4. American Legion: Badger Boys & Girls
5. AMVET Riders: motorcycles
6. AMVETS Post 911, Kansasville
7. VFW Post 7924, Kansasville
8. Fire and rescue
9. Union Grove/Yorkville Fire and Rescue
10. Kansasville Fire and Rescue
11. Raymond Fire and Rescue
12. Wisconsin Veterans Home-Union Grove : two buses
13. Wisconsin National Guard
14. Racine County Sheriff’s Office
15. Racine County Sheriff’s Office
16. Racine County Sheriff’s Office
17. Chamber of Commerce — Corn Float
18. Oak Ridge Care Center and Timber Oaks: Float
19. Belle City Brassworks Band
20. Village of Union Grove officials
21. State Rep. Robin Vos
22. State Sen. Van Wanggaard
23. Ray Alderman & Sons : Dean Foods
24. Southern Wisconsin Center
25. Jolly Giants stilt walkers
26. Culver’s at I-94 and Hwy. 20: Float
27. Racine County 4-H Ambassadors
28. Racine County Fair Royalty: Queen Kayla Wilson, Colton and Cindy
29. Creature Comforts : Visitation Dogs
30. Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club
31. State Line Garden Tractor Association (antique tractors and barrel train)
32. Trinity Lutheran Church: Float
33. Rob Wilks: 1957 Chevy Bel Air
34. Ken Hegeman: antique vehicle
35. Dousman Transport
36. R & R Club: Float with live music
37. Union Grove FFA: two Case tractors
38. Union Grove FFA: Float
39.Sons of Union Veterans : Civil War
40. Highwayman Entertainment
41. Timber Ridge Home Inspection
42. Mascots of Union Grove
43. Knights of Columbus: 1936 Chevy
44. M & W Shops: Float
45. American Family Insurance: Sprint Car
46 : Bronco Select Travel Baseball
47. Bob’s Mobil Service
48. Kraut Queen & Princess (Alyson Buccholz and Kiley Eickmeyer)
49. High School: varsity dance team
50. Walmart of Mount Pleasant
51. Born Trapping Services
52. All 4 One 4-H Club
53. Rescue Outreach, Inc.
54. Melby Chiropractic
55. Achievement by James: Float
56. Tom Hegeman: IH Farmall 450
57. David Bartelson: 1947 Farmall M
58. Tractor : 1953 Oliver 77
59. Pro Towing/Don’s Towing
60. Jim Carew Family: fire engine
61. Jim Carew Family: fire engine
62. Jim Carew Family: fire engine
63. Girl Scouts : Troop 10467
64. Union Grove Lions Club
65. Union Grove Lions Club
66. Racine Bible Church
67. Yorkville Boy Scouts-Troop 310: 1979 Lincoln Town Car pulling trailer
68. Union Grove High School cheerleaders
69. JQ’s Bar and Grill : Float
70. LeCount/Ruffalo Realty
71. Point Ready Mix
72. Custom Truck One Source: three vehicles
73. Yorkville United Methodist Church: Float, plus “Hims of Harmony”
74. Union Grove Elementary School PTO
75. Hero’s Honor Hearse : Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
76. Dead Mann’s Saloon: Float/music
77. Union Grove Liquor
78. Yorkville Blitz Rec Fastpitch
79. Martin Ford Flatbed truck/music
80. PQF Farms: tractor
81. PDQ Farms: tractor
82. PDQ Farms: tractor
83. PDQ Farms: tractor
84. PDQ Farms: tractor
85. PDQ Farms: tractor
86. PDQ Farms: tractor
87. 11/75 Sports Park: Float
88. Union Grove Masonic Lodge: float/wagon with riders
89. Athletico Physical Therapy
90. Rancho Las Tres Potrancas: 15 horses and live Tamborazo Band
