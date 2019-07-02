{{featured_button_text}}
Union Grove Fourth of July parade 2018

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War march in the 2018 Union Grove Fourth of July parade.

 ADAM ROGAN, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

UNION GROVE — “Moon Landing — 50th Anniversary” is the theme of the 2019 Union Grove 4th of July Parade. Various float entries will commemorate the July 20, 1969 arrival of Apollo 11 with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

The parade starts promptly at 9:15 a.m. It travels east on Highway 11 from the Racine County Fairgrounds parking lot and goes north on Highway 45 to Seventh Avenue. It is preceded by a Kiddie Parade of decorated wagons, tricycles and bicycles which travels two blocks from Twelfth and Main streets to the Village Square at Tenth and Main streets. The streets will be closed to traffic before 9 a.m.

There are currently 90 entries in the parade lineup. The parade is traditionally led by veterans’ organizations, motorcycles and area fire departments.

Returning crowd favorites are the Belle City Brassworks Band on a flatbed truck and two Jolly Giants stilt walkers. Any late entries will be placed at the end of the parade, ahead of the horses.

The parade is organized annually by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post No. 171, Union Grove.

Donations towards the expenses of the parade are appreciated and checks may be mailed to Union Grove Parade Committee, P.O. Box 44, Union Grove, WI 53182. Call 262-878-4606 with any questions.

Union Grove Parade lineup

1. American Legion Riders: motorcycles

2. American Legion Post No. 171

3. American Legion Auxiliary

4. American Legion: Badger Boys & Girls

5. AMVET Riders: motorcycles

6. AMVETS Post 911, Kansasville

7. VFW Post 7924, Kansasville

8. Fire and rescue

9. Union Grove/Yorkville Fire and Rescue

10. Kansasville Fire and Rescue

11. Raymond Fire and Rescue

12. Wisconsin Veterans Home-Union Grove : two buses

13. Wisconsin National Guard

14. Racine County Sheriff’s Office

15. Racine County Sheriff’s Office

16. Racine County Sheriff’s Office

17. Chamber of Commerce — Corn Float

18. Oak Ridge Care Center and Timber Oaks: Float

19. Belle City Brassworks Band

20. Village of Union Grove officials

21. State Rep. Robin Vos

22. State Sen. Van Wanggaard

23. Ray Alderman & Sons : Dean Foods

24. Southern Wisconsin Center

25. Jolly Giants stilt walkers

26. Culver’s at I-94 and Hwy. 20: Float

27. Racine County 4-H Ambassadors

28. Racine County Fair Royalty: Queen Kayla Wilson, Colton and Cindy

29. Creature Comforts : Visitation Dogs

30. Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club

31. State Line Garden Tractor Association (antique tractors and barrel train)

32. Trinity Lutheran Church: Float

33. Rob Wilks: 1957 Chevy Bel Air

34. Ken Hegeman: antique vehicle

35. Dousman Transport

36. R & R Club: Float with live music

37. Union Grove FFA: two Case tractors

38. Union Grove FFA: Float

39.Sons of Union Veterans : Civil War

40. Highwayman Entertainment

41. Timber Ridge Home Inspection

42. Mascots of Union Grove

43. Knights of Columbus: 1936 Chevy

44. M & W Shops: Float

45. American Family Insurance: Sprint Car

46 : Bronco Select Travel Baseball

47. Bob’s Mobil Service

48. Kraut Queen & Princess (Alyson Buccholz and Kiley Eickmeyer)

49. High School: varsity dance team

50. Walmart of Mount Pleasant

51. Born Trapping Services

52. All 4 One 4-H Club

53. Rescue Outreach, Inc.

54. Melby Chiropractic

55. Achievement by James: Float

56. Tom Hegeman: IH Farmall 450

57. David Bartelson: 1947 Farmall M

58. Tractor : 1953 Oliver 77

59. Pro Towing/Don’s Towing

60. Jim Carew Family: fire engine

61. Jim Carew Family: fire engine

62. Jim Carew Family: fire engine

63. Girl Scouts : Troop 10467

64. Union Grove Lions Club

65. Union Grove Lions Club

66. Racine Bible Church

67. Yorkville Boy Scouts-Troop 310: 1979 Lincoln Town Car pulling trailer

68. Union Grove High School cheerleaders

69. JQ’s Bar and Grill : Float

70. LeCount/Ruffalo Realty

71. Point Ready Mix

72. Custom Truck One Source: three vehicles

73. Yorkville United Methodist Church: Float, plus “Hims of Harmony”

74. Union Grove Elementary School PTO

75. Hero’s Honor Hearse : Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

76. Dead Mann’s Saloon: Float/music

77. Union Grove Liquor

78. Yorkville Blitz Rec Fastpitch

79. Martin Ford Flatbed truck/music

80. PQF Farms: tractor

81. PDQ Farms: tractor

82. PDQ Farms: tractor

83. PDQ Farms: tractor

84. PDQ Farms: tractor

85. PDQ Farms: tractor

86. PDQ Farms: tractor

87. 11/75 Sports Park: Float

88. Union Grove Masonic Lodge: float/wagon with riders

89. Athletico Physical Therapy

90. Rancho Las Tres Potrancas: 15 horses and live Tamborazo Band

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments