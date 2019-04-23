UNION GROVE — The Village Board Monday night approved a developer’s agreement for the $35 million Residences at Dunham Grove housing development.
The development by Brookfield-based Pre/3 is set to add 120 multifamily units and 24 single-family lots to a 45-acre area on 69th Drive south of Highway 11. Pre/3 is expected to bring a preliminary plat application to the Plan Commission on May 6 and then submit subsequent applications in June.
Pre/3 is planning to begin the first phase of construction, which includes 24 single-family homes and 10 apartment buildings with 12 units each, in 2020, Village Administrator Michael Hawes said. The second phase includes 40 additional single-family homes. Both phases are scheduled to be completed by 2026.
“There’s a lot of moving parts that have to come together, but the developer is looking to be able to break ground at least on the infrastructure in 2019,” Hawes said.
The Village Board also approved a $93,000 work order Monday night to begin engineering new water mains and sanitary sewers that will service the Pre/3 development and the nearby “Gorman Property” just northeast of the development area. Hawes said the infrastructure work including design should cost the village about $1.7 million.
That work is on track to start late summer or fall, Hawes said.
TID 6
Coinciding with the development, the village also plans to open its tax incremental financing district No. 6 this summer, which would encompass the Residences at Dunham Grove area and the Gorman Property, according to Hawes.
The Pre/3 development is anticipated to bring $14 million in income for TID 6 and a further $1.1 million for the village in impact and connection fees, Hawes said. Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a designated district with tax revenue generated as development occurs there.
Pre/3 would also be eligible for up to $2 million in developer’s incentives by hitting the following annual development targets:
- Minimum assessed value of $14.5 million by Dec. 31, 2021
- An additional $6.1 million in assessed value by Dec. 31, 2022
- An additional $2.8 million in assessed value by Dec. 31, 2023
- An additional $3.1 million in assessed value by Dec. 31, 2024
- An additional $3.1 million in assessed value by Dec. 31, 2025
- An additional $3.1 million in assessed value Dec. 31, 2026
- An additional $1.9 million in assessed value by Dec. 31, 2027
The Gorman Property is zoned for light industrial and commercial developments. While no developers are currently interested, “certainly it becomes more viable with the water and sewer service,” Hawes said.
Several other major developments are planned in the village, including Canopy Hills, which is proposed to add more than 500 single- and multifamily units in an area north of Seventh Avenue and west of Highway 45; and the 74-unit Granary Townhomes at the old mill site, at the intersection of Mill Avenue and State Street, just east of Main Street.
