Drunk driving has, overall, subsided as a national habit.

DUIs are on the decline nationally—the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)’s latest study even notes that drunk-driving fatalities have decreased by one third in the past three decades. This is likely due to the rise of research and educational initiatives aimed at raising public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

But that doesn’t mean the issue doesn’t persist across the country. In fact, someone dies from a drunk driving accident every 50 minutes—that amounts to 29 fatalities a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, over a quarter of all traffic-related deaths are the result of alcohol impairment.

Across the nation, some cities and towns see a markedly higher prevalence of DUIs—posing a threat to those communities’ drivers. Interested in which cities are home to the most offenders, the data scientists at Insurify, a car insurance comparison shopping website, sought to rank U.S. cities by their proportion of drivers with DUI histories. Here’s what they found:

National averages. The data scientists at Insurify found that the national average proportion of drivers with a DUI in the past seven years is 1.58 percent. While some of America’s most populous cities greatly exceed this proportion, others boast numbers that are well below the national average. Furthermore, countywide statistics on excessive drinking in the past 30 days, as reported by County Health Rankings and Roadways, ranged from 16 to 27 percent of the population in counties that are home to the nation’s most populous cities. Insurify’s data scientists also found that 7 cities among the nation’s 15 most populous report higher rates of traffic fatalities that involve alcohol impairment than the national average of 28 percent.

West isn’t best. Cities in the western half of the contiguous United States were vastly overrepresented in the final list. Only two cities east of the Mississippi River—Virginia Beach, Virginia and Paducah, Kentucky—cracked the top 25. Nearly half of the top 25 consists of cities in Nevada, Colorado, and California.

California drinkin’. Speaking of the Golden State state, California has a major drunk driving issue. A whopping 8 cities from Southern California alone take a spot in the top 25. Three SoCal cities within the nation’s 15 most populated cities also see a higher incidence of DUIs than the national average.

Avoiding danger in America’s top cities. While some major cities possess alarming statistics on drinking behavior and alcohol-related driving fatalities, their DUI rates tend to stay below the national average, and well below those of the mid-sized cities that dominate the top 25. This could be due to a number of factors, including access to alternative modes of transportation.

Methodology

Insurify provides car insurance quotes based on customers’ answers to questions about driving history, vehicle type, and other personal data. The rankings in this article are based on a set of 1.5 million car insurance shopper applications. Each shopper was asked whether any drivers on their policy application had been cited for a DUI (driving under the influence) in the past seven years. Using this information, the data scientists at Insurify were able to calculate the percent of drivers in each city with a DUI in their driving history, and ranked the top 25. They also found DUI data for the 15 most populous cities in the nation, and calculated the likelihood of these cities’ drivers having a DUI against the national average of 1.58%. They observed this data alongside county-based statistics on adults reporting excessive drinking behavior (binge or heavy drinking) in the past 30 days, and the percentage of driving deaths that involved alcohol. These data points were gathered from an expansive 2016 County Health Rankings study. Population data was taken from the U.S. Census Bureau’s June 2017 Population Estimates.