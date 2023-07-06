UNION GROVE — Community members are reaching out to help a husband and wife who are recovering from serious injuries suffered in a holiday weekend traffic crash.
Tim and LeAnne Grabowski of Union Grove were hospitalized Friday when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car near the Racine County Fairgrounds.
According to family members, Tim, 41, suffered a severely fractured knee, and LeAnne, 54, suffered broken bones in her pelvis and ankle. Both have either had surgery or are expected to have surgery, with a recovery time lasting several weeks.
“They both have a long road to recovery,” said Paige Stichter, a niece who created a website to raise donations.
At
mealtrain.com, donors can contribute either money or a meal to be delivered to the Grabowski home in Union Grove.
As of Wednesday afternoon, cash donations totaled nearly $1,000.
The family also has received offers of support from businesses and others in obtaining a wheelchair to help Tim Grabowski remain mobile while his leg injuries heal.
LeAnne Grabowski said Wednesday that the couple has been overwhelmed by the community support, starting with bystanders who helped at the scene of the crash.
“We’re just very grateful,” she said.
LeAnne Grabowski, left, and her husband, Tim Grabowski, of Union Grove are recovering from serious injuries suffered in a traffic crash last week.
Submitted
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Tim Grabowski was riding a motorcycle west on State Highway 11 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday with his wife as a passenger. As the couple approached the intersection at York Street, the motorcycle collided with a car turning left onto Highway 11.
Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Luell said both Grabowskis were thrown from the motorcycle and that neither was wearing a helmet.
Flight For Life helicopter ambulance was called after reports that LeAnne Grabowski was unconscious. But the call was canceled after she regained consciousness and crews realized that her injuries were not life-threatening.
Both were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.
The driver of the car was uninjured and was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.
LeAnn Grabowski said she is considering wearing a helmet because of the crash and hopes motorists will be more cautious toward motorcycles, bicycles and pedestrians.
“Please pay attention when you’re out in traffic,” she said.
LeAnne Grabowski works as a therapy assistant at Southern Wisconsin Center in Dover and Tim Grabowski works as a retail store assistant manager in Sturtevant. Tim has lived in Union Grove about 14 years, and he and LeAnne settled there after getting married about two years ago.
LeAnne’s daughter, Heather Olson, said the fact that the couple is relatively new to Union Grove makes it even more impressive how the community has rallied around them.
“It’s been very humbling,” Olson said. “It’s been really cool to see.”
Tim is originally from the Paddock Lake area, and LeAnne grew up in Freeport, Illinois.
Stichter described the Grabowskis as a caring and compassionate couple who will help others in need whenever they can.
“They’re a great pair,” she said.
A man has been able to walk again after being paralyzed for ten years due to a motorcycle accident. CNN's Poppy Harlow explains how scientists in Switzerland helped him achieve this.
