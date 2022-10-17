Union Grove Masonic Temple donates Fire Suppression Tool to Racine County Sheriff’s Office

UNION GROVE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office squad that patrols Union Grove has another tool in its toolbelt, but this one is fire-related.

The masons at the Union Grove Masonic Temple on Saturday donated a Fire Suppression Tool v4 made by Fire Suppression Solutions, according to a news release from the RCSO. The FST decreases the temperature of a building on fire and suppresses flames.

This life-saving tool will be placed in the Racine County Sheriff’s squad that continuously patrols the Village of Union Grove.

At least two other Racine County law enforcement municipalities have these tools: the Village of Waterford, and the Village of Caledonia, which purchased them in April 2021.

This compact and highly-effective tool is non-pressurized and is deployed manually by an arriving Sheriff’s Office deputy. Approximately eight seconds after activation, an aerosol mist is generated, which expands and can fill up a space up to 5,300 cubic feet for approximately 35 seconds.

This interrupts the bond between the heat and oxygen molecules and suppresses the flames. The FST can reduce the temperature in a structure significantly, up to 1,000 degrees, and can prevent back-drafts without removing any oxygen from potential victims.

“Through their generous donation, the masons have once again shown they live by their core values: to demonstrate a way of life that promotes charity and community involvement to improve the lives of others,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in the release. “This Fire Suppression Tool will be yet another piece of state-of-the-art equipment that highly trained deputies will have at their disposal to save lives and property.”