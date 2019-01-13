Try 1 month for 99¢
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

SOMERS — A Union Grove man was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle as he walked along Highway H, just north of Highway S.

According to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, investigators believe that the 51-year-old man was walking north in the north-bound lane of Highway H (88th Avenue), when he was struck by a two-door Chrysler 200 that was also headed north. There are no street lights in the area, located near the Kenosha Airport, and the man was wearing dark clothing.

When deputies arrived on scene just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they found that the pedestrian, who was in the east ditch, had suffered severe injuries. Somers rescue personnel then determined that the man was deceased.

The two women in the Chrysler were uninjured. The 31-year-old driver and her passenger, both of Kenosha, are cooperating with the investigation, sheriff's officials said.

The identity of the man was being withheld as of the weekend, pending notification of his family.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

