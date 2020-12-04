 Skip to main content
Union Grove man arrested in Kenosha on suspicion of OWI
KENOSHA — A Union Grove man was arrested and may face his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly driving recklessly near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 50. 

Douglas James Roder, 43, has been charged with a felony count of OWI and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A trooper from the State Patrol's Southeast Region was conducting a traffic enforcement detail when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe lane changes. Roder was showing signs of intoxication and failed the Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

