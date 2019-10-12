{{featured_button_text}}
Village of Union Grove

.

 PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

UNION GROVE — Village Trustee Alan Jelinek is off the Village Board, and village officials are seeking applications for a replacement, according to documents included in an agenda packet posted online Friday afternoon.

Jelinek’s sudden departure leaves the Village Board, Building Board, Administration Committee, Fire Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee short one member.

Jelinek recently relocated outside of village boundaries. According to the posted document, he expressed interest in serving on the board for the rest of his term. However, state law provides that when a board member moves outside of the village, their post is vacated.

In an effort to move forward with a full seven-member board, the vacant seat will be filled by appointment of the Village Board in accordance with state statutes. The term of the appointment will expire in April 2021.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The village is now accepting applications for village trustee; letters of interest and resumes will be accepted until noon on Oct. 28. All applicants will be asked to appear for an interview with the board in open session, at a date and time to be determined.

Any village resident who is at least 18 years old and a legal U.S. citizen may apply to: Village Clerk Bradley Calder at 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 53182 or bcalder@uniongrove.net.

Each village trustee is assigned to three to five committees that each typically meet monthly. Village trustees are paid $6,300 per year.

Anyone with questions may contact Village Administrator Michael Hawes at 262-878-1818 or mhawes@uniongrove.net.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments