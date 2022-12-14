Union Grove is cool with county's splash pad proposal, but not with getting burned by extra costs

UNION GROVE — Village leaders are reacting with excitement but also caution to a proposal from Racine County to spend half-a-million dollars that would make Union Grove home to a new summer splash pad.

The Racine County Board has approved funding for the outdoor recreation project proposed to be built at a Union Grove location to be chosen later.

Village officials agree with the idea of building a splash pad, but they are also concerned about the cost of providing water and maintenance for the facility. The county is offering only to build the splash pad.

At a Village Board meeting Monday, Trustee Janice Winget and others questioned how much it would cost the village to operate and maintain the attraction.

"I like the idea," Winget said. "I'm concerned about what we are going to have to come up with."

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave appeared at the Village Board meeting and said the county is anxious to partner with the village in deciding the location and design of the splash pad.

Delagrave said he wants to hear input from the community about the concept.

"We're here to say, 'Let's talk. Let's partner,'" he said.

The county executive was joined by County Board member Scott Maier, who represents Union Grove, and by Roley Behm, the county's superintendent of highways and parks.

Funding for the splash pad was included in a 2023 budget approved by the County Board in November, with $219 million in total county spending that includes $62 million in property taxes.

A splash pad typically includes a variety of hidden water spouts — some shooting straight up from the ground — where people can have fun cooling off without getting into a traditional swimming pool. The attractions traditionally are built in public parks, and there is already one named in honor of astronaut Laurel Clark near the lakefront in Racine.

The idea of a splash pad in Union Grove is not new.

Trustee Patrick Brinkman said the community discussed building a splash pad earlier this year, but the idea fizzled after an outside grant opportunity with Kiwanis International fell through.

Brinkman said he agrees that operating and maintenance costs for the village could become an obstacle with the county's new proposal.

However, he said, a splash pad would represent a significant improvement in summer recreational opportunities for area kids and adults.

Of county officials, Brinkman said, "I'm just appreciative that they thought of us."

Village officials told Delagrave that they would consider the proposal, and possibly hold public informational meetings to solicit more input from residents.

Delagrave said the county has similarly provided funding for park improvements in other communities. Union Grove has no major river or lake for summer fun, he said, so it seemed like the right place for a new splash pad.

"I think it'd be a pretty cool amenity," he said.

Delagrave said officials have not developed a specific plan for Union Grove or calculated how large of a splash pad could be built with $500,000. Those types of decisions, he said, should be made in partnership with the community.

If everything goes smoothly, he said, the facility could be completed by 2024.

He told Village Board members that private funding could be sought to offset operating or maintenance costs.

"We can figure out the ongoing costs together," he said. "I'm not really worried about that."

Village officials said they might also need liability insurance in connection with the splash pad.

Trustee Sandy Born said Union Grove needs more recreational resources for kids, and she knows the first question among residents will be where the splash pad would go.

Born, however, said ongoing costs that could become the village's responsibility are another big question.

"I would have to see the numbers," she said. "I wouldn't even have a clue as to what it costs."

