Union Grove housing issues, real estate market discussed

“A lot of what brings them to this area is the school system and school ratings, so most of them want three bedrooms at least,” Carlson said.

CDA members mentioned school ratings might be something to look into. A low crime index is also favorable, several members said.

In the past year, several Racine County municipalities saw home-sale prices increase; Union Grove, Norway, Raymond and Burlington did not. Union Grove home sale prices went down about $8,000 on average in the past year. These numbers were from Multiple Listing Service and not any one particular Realtor.

Some of the hindrances keeping home buyers from purchasing is the condition of some of the homes and the shopping opportunities, Braun said.

“I think Union Grove is a great location. It’s a great place to live, it would be a great place to work,” Braun said. However, the fact that Burlington and Racine are not far away and that’s where residents can find more places to shop is a negative aspect. “Unfortunately, I think our location is just a big hindrance.”