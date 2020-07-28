Union Grove housing issues, real estate market discussed

UNION GROVE — Like their counterparts in other municipalities in southeast Wisconsin, Union Grove officials are concerned with the availability and affordability of housing.
The Granary, a newly-created 73-unit housing complex located along Main Street, has already hit capacity.
More options are needed for the village.
At its June 16 meeting, the village’s Community Development Authority discussed conducting a study or review of housing affordability issues for Union Grove. Last week, the CDA dug in on the issue.
Two area Realtors attended the July 21 meeting and provided information about what they’ve seen in housing trends lately.
The CDA is also discussing bringing in business representatives, mortgage brokers and representatives from schools to give an outside perspective.
The information officials collect will become part of the village’s land-use plan.
“I think we all probably have some anecdotal (information),” Village Administrator Mike Hawes said, addressing the CDA. “We know of somebody or maybe we’ve looked ourselves in the area and maybe we’ve seen certain things. We just want to kind of get the 360 degree view of this issue.”
The land-use plan is a guide for future development and redevelopment activities in the community, which the village is in the process of updating.
The final draft of the 2050 Land Use Plan is scheduled to be shown to the Plan Commission for consideration on Aug. 3. It will later be considered by the Village Board for adoption.
Once the plan is adopted, village officials will develop strategies for implementing the plan in a way that addresses the different needs of the community, including the workforce housing shortage in the region.
Jeff Braun of Union Grove-based Jeff Braun Realty LLC said a recent trend he’s seen is a shortage of listings, and home values are going up.
Braun has been a realtor for 40 years in the Union Grove area and mostly focuses on residential properties, over commercial.
Right now is the busiest he’s been since 2005, Braun said.
Sandra Carlson of Shorewest Realtors said there’s definitely been a shortage of homes less than $350,000 across southeast Wisconsin.
Carlson has been an agent for 17 years with Shorewest and resides in Yorkville; she also focuses on residential properties.
Location ‘a big hindrance’
As far as a target buying price, $250,000 is the “on fire” house price for the area, Braun said, which is most popular with first-time home buyers. Most people will stop looking at homes costing higher than $350,000.
“A lot of what brings them to this area is the school system and school ratings, so most of them want three bedrooms at least,” Carlson said.
CDA members mentioned school ratings might be something to look into. A low crime index is also favorable, several members said.
In the past year, several Racine County municipalities saw home-sale prices increase; Union Grove, Norway, Raymond and Burlington did not. Union Grove home sale prices went down about $8,000 on average in the past year. These numbers were from Multiple Listing Service and not any one particular Realtor.
Some of the hindrances keeping home buyers from purchasing is the condition of some of the homes and the shopping opportunities, Braun said.
“I think Union Grove is a great location. It’s a great place to live, it would be a great place to work,” Braun said. However, the fact that Burlington and Racine are not far away and that’s where residents can find more places to shop is a negative aspect. “Unfortunately, I think our location is just a big hindrance.”
The taxes in Union Grove are a lot better than Racine and some other municipalities in the county, so taxes are not an issue, and people tend to not look for any particular subdivision because requests for homes are all over the board, Braun said.
Overall, Braun doesn’t think there’s any major reasons buyers wouldn’t want to come to Union Grove.
“Once people decide that they’re going to move to Union Grove, they do. It might take a while, but they do.”
Retirement, single living
Something the community may need is assisted or independent living to cover the retirement community, Braun said. Other CDA members had similar comments.
“We would like to see our tenured residents be able to stay in their home community because of family and their kids, and everything, is here,” Village President Mike Aimone said. “That’s why I think we should identify that as a real shortfall.”
Empty nesters being comfortable in the area seems to be a problem. Carlson said empty nesters sometimes move away, don’t like it and then come back to the Union Grove area. But Braun said the area doesn’t have favorable housing stock for empty nesters to come back to.
The ideal stock for this target group would be ranch condos with a two-car garage, master suite and no stairs unless they go to the basement.
A lot of home buyers in general are pretty marginal, Carlson said. Some people have issues with credit score, which causes them to not buy a house. Additionally, “so many people are trying to live single now-a-days,” Carlson said. “You’re seeing more and more single people living on their own.”
A lot of people like the mobile homes, Carlson said. These homes appeal to those who get a divorce and never want to buy a house again.
“I think a tiny house area would be good,” Braun agreed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.