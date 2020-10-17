Union Grove hosts ribbon cutting for newly finished entertainment stage

UNION GROVE — While a small-scale ribbon cutting ceremony wasn’t exactly how Village of Union Grove administration envisioned the first meeting for the newly finished pavilion at School Yard Park going, they still wanted to celebrate the completion of the project.
“We wanted to at least put a bow on it somehow,” Village Administrator Mike Hawes said.
The new entertainment stage project in Union Grove, now officially called The Pavilion at School Yard Park, is complete. Village of Union Grove and Racine County officials celebrated the conclusion of the project Thursday.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public grand opening and programming at the pavilion is on hold and will likely be next spring. A committee is planning the event, Hawes said.
This project, located at 1365 State St., was made possible by donations from the Racine County Cultural and Community Services Grant ($100,000), Union Grove Kiwanis Club ($20,000), Union Grove Lions Club ($20,000), Custom Truck One Source ($5,000), VFW Post 7924 Kansasville ($5,000), Community State Bank ($1,000) and The Granary Townhomes ($500).
Liz Johnson, president of the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, said the club donated such a large amount because it wants to be a part of whatever happens in the community.
“We want to make sure that it’s enjoyed by everyone,” she said. “(We’d do) anything that’s going to better Union Grove.”
Yorkville-based Bower Design and Construction was the builder. The project broke ground in late February and was mostly complete in June. A few finishing touches such as a plaque indicating platinum sponsors have been added since then.
More picnic seating on top of a concrete pad was added near a preexisting building along the west side of the property.
The stage, which is equipped with a sound system, will host family-friendly events at a walkable location in Union Grove.
Resident participation was involved in various planning committees that provided recommendations on various details of the structure, including location, design, features, rules/operations, fundraising and event planning. The Village Board set reservation and use policies in March.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m looking forward to enjoying it once life gets back to normal … being able to see the community really come together and enjoy a beautiful space like this,” Johnson said.
Uses
Village President Mike Aimone was the first person to bring the entertainment stage idea to the county. Aimone met with County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in 2018 to see if there were any funds available, and then the grant was given later, as a part of the County’s 2019 budget.
Aimone said the Village wanted to serve other segments of the community such as students and children not involved in sports.
The village wants nearby schools to be able to use the pavilion for programs and concerts. The Graham Public Library is also looking into hosting programs such as having Racine Zoo staff perform shows or educational events. Weddings are also a possibility.
“My hope is there will be more from community members and not as much village (staff),” Hawes said. “Nonprofits would be ideal.”
No events have officially been proposed for the pavilion yet. “But, I have planned concerts in my life, so I will get things started and see where it goes from there.”
Hawes said after the grand opening, a music series may be possible. A name option for the series could be Union Grooves, he said.
Aimone said the pavilion will be another amenity for the Route of the Badger bike trail once it’s built. Union Grove can better be seen as a destination along the trail because of the pavilion and potential events two blocks away, he said.
The pavilion can also benefit area businesses because people may want to get food to go from local restaurants to enjoy at School Yard Park, he said.
