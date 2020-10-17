Union Grove hosts ribbon cutting for newly finished entertainment stage

The village wants nearby schools to be able to use the pavilion for programs and concerts. The Graham Public Library is also looking into hosting programs such as having Racine Zoo staff perform shows or educational events. Weddings are also a possibility.

“My hope is there will be more from community members and not as much village (staff),” Hawes said. “Nonprofits would be ideal.”

No events have officially been proposed for the pavilion yet. “But, I have planned concerts in my life, so I will get things started and see where it goes from there.”

Hawes said after the grand opening, a music series may be possible. A name option for the series could be Union Grooves, he said.

Aimone said the pavilion will be another amenity for the Route of the Badger bike trail once it’s built. Union Grove can better be seen as a destination along the trail because of the pavilion and potential events two blocks away, he said.

The pavilion can also benefit area businesses because people may want to get food to go from local restaurants to enjoy at School Yard Park, he said.

