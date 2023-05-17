UNION GROVE — Tennis could be the next big thing in Union Grove, if the village and school district work out a plan for building new lighted courts in a public park.

Union Grove High School officials are proposing to spend up to $400,000 on a project that would make eight new courts available for the school’s tennis teams and the public.

The Village of Union Grove is considering a school district request to allow the development in village-owned American Legion Memorial Park, which is next to the high school.

Proponents say the eight new courts would represent a significant improvement in tennis facilities locally, and that it could prompt more people to consider picking up a racket and trying a new sport.

The courts would be lighted for nighttime play and would be open to the public when not being used by one of the high school teams.

School Board member Scott Katterhagen, one of the project’s main advocates, said he envisions tennis growing in popularity in Union Grove if the project gets done.

“It’s a win-win for the community, for the village, and for the high school,” Katterhagen said.

Village officials are considering the school district’s request, and are planning to decide on the Legion Park development once a formal intergovernmental agreement is drafted.

The village is not being asked to provide any funding to build the tennis courts — only to make accommodations in the 10-acre park.

Village Trustee Jennifer Ditscheit, chairwoman of the village’s Recreation & Parks Committee, said the tennis courts would be built on top of an old landfill, making the newly paved courts a sound and environmentally friendly cap of the site.

A nearby dog park would be relocated to an area of Legion Park with more room and fewer flooding issues.

Ditscheit said she has heard strong community support for the development, and she anticipates no trouble getting the Village Board to approve the tennis courts.

“I think it’s a good plan,” she said. “It’s a good use of the land and space. And it’s an amenity that will serve the residents for years to come.”

The only four tennis courts in the village are on the high school campus at 3433 S. Colony Ave.

School officials say those courts are aging, deteriorated and inadequate.

Although the school has boys and girls tennis teams, neither team can host a match, because the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association requires eight court on site for any official competition.

If the Legion Park development moves forward, officials plan to repurpose the old high school courts for pickleball, capitalizing on the current popularity of another game.

School District Administrator Alan Mollerskov said having new facilities for both tennis and pickleball would make outdoor recreation easier and more diverse for residents in the Union Grove area.

Between the two improvements, he said, “There’s plenty of options for exercise.”

Mollerskov said that Union Grove High School has a tennis star in freshman Nolan Shaub, who is among the top-ranked boy players in Wisconsin.

Having substandard facilities and preventing Shaub and his teammates from hosting home matches is disappointing, Mollerskov said.

The administrator said Union Grove might be the only high school in the region to have only four tennis courts, rather than the WIAA minimum.

“This would just get us in the park with everybody else,” he said of the Legion Park project.

The school district has approved $400,000 in funding, although officials say private donations expected from contractors and others could offset some of the expense.

Katterhagen’s daughter is a freshman at the high school and a player on the girls tennis team. Katterhagen said he got involved in the issue after learning that the school’s courts could not accommodate official matches.

The plan for Legion Park, he said, would be an improvement for the teams, while also possibly enticing more kids and adults to try tennis.

“It’d sure give them the opportunity,” he said. “It would be a nice facility for the citizens.”

Top-earning men's tennis players of all time Top-earning men's tennis players of all time #25. Stefan Edberg #24. Andy Roddick #23. Lleyton Hewitt #22. Gaël Monfils #21. Ivan Lendl #20. John Isner #19. Grigor Dimitrov #18. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga #17. Yevgeny Kafelnikov #16. Daniil Medvedev #15. Kei Nishikori #14. Boris Becker #13. Juan Martín del Potro #12. Dominic Thiem #11. Tomáš Berdych #10. Marin Čilić #9. Andre Agassi #8. David Ferrer #7. Alexander Zverev #6. Stan Wawrinka #5. Pete Sampras #4. Andy Murray #3. Roger Federer #2. Rafael Nadal #1. Novak Djokovic