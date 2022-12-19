Union Grove honors hall of fame Packers fan with declaration at village entrances

UNION GROVE — Union Grove is forever the home of a champion.

Frank Lamping, a longtime champion for the children of Union Grove, is being memorialized with permanent signs in his honor at the four main entrances to the community.

Lamping was a beloved figure in the community who also became an inductee into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame following a public campaign to support his induction.

Signs along Highway 11 and Highway 45 soon will honor his memory by declaring Union Grove the home of Frank Lamping.

Family members gathered Monday with village leaders and others for a pep rally-style ceremony unveiling the first sign along Main Street just north of Downtown Union Grove.

A marching band performed, participants wore green and gold Packers gear, and the crowd chanted, "Go Frank Go," the slogan of Lamping's successful 2017 drive for the Fan Hall of Fame. He became only the 19th fan to receive the ultimate recognition from the Packers organization.

Following Lamping's death in 2020, supporters approached the village about erecting the signs alongside the official highway monument displays that welcome visitors to Union Grove.

More than just a legendary Packers fan, Lamping was a civic leader who supported children and others through his nonprofit efforts, Village President Steve Wicklund told the crowd Monday.

"He was one of the very best among us," Wicklund said.

Approved by the Village Board in September, the signs are being funded by the Go Frank Go Foundation, a private group continuing Lamping's charitable work.

Wicklund said he hopes the permanent signs will serve as reminders of Lamping's devotion to Union Grove.

"Frank's message and his ideals live out every single day in the neighborhoods of our village," Wicklund said.

Among those in attendance for Monday's ceremony was Bill Grise, a longtime friend who first suggested the signs declaring Union Grove the home of Frank Lamping.

Grise said the finished product is just what he had hoped.

"I think it's beautiful," he said. "It's definitely Frank."

Lamping, a Union Grove native who worked as a salesman, was known for his involvement with the Union Grove Lions Club, as well as Leadership Union Grove, the Union Grove History Seekers and a youth basketball league.

The chamber of commerce awarded him citizen-of-the-year honors in 2012.

As a lifelong Packers fan, Lamping was a season-ticket holder in Green Bay, and he had a collection of memorabilia that included a piece of goal post from the “Ice Bowl” 1967 championship game.

Following a sustained campaign on his behalf, Lamping was elected to the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in a process that involves voting by worldwide fans of the green and gold.

Three years later, Lamping died at age 63 following a long fight with prostate cancer. In his final days, Packer fans and others turned out for a parade in his honor on the streets of Union Grove.

Dave Moyer, chairman of the Go Frank Go Foundation, told spectators at Monday's ceremony that Union Grove is a better place because of Lamping's citizenship and his commitment to the village.

Moyer said he hopes visitors and others who see the roadside signs remember what Lamping stood for.

"It was his love of this community and the people in it that truly gave Frank strength," Moyer said. "It's our ultimate goal that you'll be reminded to live like Frank."

Union Grove unveils roadside signs honoring Packers Fan Hall of Famer Frank Lamping Frank Lamping in his signature Packers hat is Union Grove inductee into fan hall of fame Sign ready to be unveiled honoring Frank Lamping at entrance to Union Grove Friend Bill Grise snaps a cellphone picture of new sign honoring Frank Lamping Don Schauf jersey honors Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee Frank Lamping Union Grove High School marching band trombone player and others perform Sister Peggy Czerniak joins friends in Packers colors honoring Frank Lamping Frank Lamping's wife Andrea attends ceremony unveiling roadside sign in his honor Crowd gathers outside in Union Grove for unveiling of Frank Lamping signs Drummer Logan Bulgrin follows director at Union Grove Marching Band performance Frank Lamping at 2017 rally supporting his bid for Packers Fan Hall of Fame