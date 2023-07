Residents dressed in red, white and blue packed the sidewalks of Main Street in Union Grove on Tuesday morning for the village’s annual Fourth of July parade.

This year the parade’s theme was “Star Spangled Everything.”

Floats decked out in festive decorations and stars and stripes played patriotic music as they drove down the parade route.

Kids waited excitedly in the hot sun for candy, popsicles and other goodies to be thrown from floats, and many parents watched their kids from the shade.