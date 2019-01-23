UNION GROVE — Union Grove has hired a new administrator and clerk, Village President Mike Aimone announced Monday.
Michael Hawes, the current administrator/clerk-treasurer of Wind Point, will fill the administrator position starting Feb. 6, and Bradley Calder, the current clerk-treasurer of the Village of Big Bend in Waukesha County, will start as clerk Feb. 4. The hires will fill the positions of former administrator Mark Janiuk, who retired Dec. 31, and Clerk-treasurer Liz Schwertfeger, who retires March 1.
Schwertferger was the village’s longtime deputy clerk but assumed the village clerk’s position after Jill Firkus’ recent departure to become deputy clerk in Mount Pleasant.
The village last year split the clerk-treasurer role into two positions. Former Racine County Treasurer Betty Majeski is temporarily serving as treasurer, and the village will begin searching for a permanent treasurer once Hawes and Calder have settled into their positions, said Aimone.
The village will need to have some sort of growth to keep up with rising costs from employee wages, benefits and public works, Aimone said.
“It’s not that we want to have explosive growth,” he said. “We want to have the paced growth necessary to keep up with our increasing costs.”
Hawes’ and Calder’s experience with guiding smaller communities with measured growth is what drew the village to them, Aimone said.
Hawes has spent 11 years working in local governments, including as city clerk for Lake Geneva. He spent the last five years as Wind Point’s administrator/clerk-treasurer. He said he is looking forward to joining Union Grove during a period of change for Racine County.
“(Union Grove) is a wonderful community with friendly people and great schools, and I think that it’s an exciting time to be in the area — southeast Wisconsin — where I think there’s a lot of opportunities for growth,” Hawes said. “So I just look forward to helping the village move forth with those opportunities.”
Calder has been Big Bend’s clerk since 2016 and clerk-treasurer since 2017. He said he’s confident that Union Grove will be able to capitalize on the growth that the Foxconn development is bringing and added that he is excited to work with Hawes.
“Just looking at Mike Hawes’ track record, he’s going to lead the village in a great direction,” Calder said.
Union Grove has a population of just under 5,000, Wind Point has a population of about 1,687.
Wind Point’s plans
Hawes’ last day at Wind Point is Feb. 5. The village will hire a search firm to find his replacement, something Village President Susan Sanabria said is a tall order.
“It’s going to be hard to find someone with that degree of motivation, dedication to excellence, communication skills,” Sanabria said. “He’s done so much for the village.”
In Hawes’ time at Wind Point, he digitized the village records, renegotiated contracts and gave “everything he can offer to the village,” Sanabria said.
“I’m really grateful for Wind Point for giving me the opportunity the past five years,” Hawes said. “I’ll miss working with the board and the staff and everyone else here. We got a lot done. It was a great experience.”
For now, the village will go without an administrator and have trustees and internal staff fulfill Hawes’ duties. If that arrangement does not work out or the hiring process takes too long, the village may look at appointing an interim administrator, Sanabria said.
