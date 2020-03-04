Union Grove, Highway Y get total of $1.8M in state transportation funds

RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Union Grove was selected to receive a $1 million state grant for infrastructure improvements to its industrial park, located along Industrial Park Drive; and the county will receive a similar $837,663.09 grant to improve Highway Y in Wind Lake.
The approvals for the grants came through on Wednesday as part of a package of $75 million in statewide grants.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, praised the Union Grove funding decision, but criticized the governor for not spending more on roads.
“I’m pleased the peer review group acknowledged the necessary road repairs for the Village of Union Grove industrial park,” Vos said in a statement regarding the decision.
But Vos added, “Governor Evers is shortchanging our local roads. Legislative Republicans created this $90 million program for local road repairs; the governor cut it by $15 million and opened up the program to all types of projects.”
“It’s disappointing that 100 percent of the money isn’t going to local roads as intended. Instead, millions of dollars are being diverted to bike paths and buses with fewer dollars available to help crumbling roads.”
Union Grove
The Union Grove project will help repair 10th Avenue, York Street and Industrial Drive, which are in poor condition, and provide improved sidewalk and bicycle access, according to a press release by the village.
The project is scheduled for 2021, and will give access to and from the industrial park. Without the grant, the village would need to delay the project and borrow additional funds to complete it.
The 126-acre Union Grove Industrial Park accounts for approximately 600 jobs, according to the Racine County Economic Development Corporation. With approximately 20 acres of vacant land, there are opportunities for adding more jobs and growth.
Utility replacements and upgrades are needed for the roads. There are also no pedestrian or bicycle accommodations.
Specifics on the scope of the Highway Y work was not readily available on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released the list of 152 grantees Wednesday for the one-time $75 million Multimodal Local Supplement Program funded in the state’s 2019-21 budget for transportation projects. The projects are meant to improve the safety, connectivity and economic growth of each community, according to the WisDOT.
More than 1,600 applications were received, largely for road projects. Funding was awarded to 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties statewide.