Union Grove, Highway Y get total of $1.8M in state transportation funds

RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Union Grove was selected to receive a $1 million state grant for infrastructure improvements to its industrial park, located along Industrial Park Drive; and the county will receive a similar $837,663.09 grant to improve Highway Y in Wind Lake.

The approvals for the grants came through on Wednesday as part of a package of $75 million in statewide grants.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, praised the Union Grove funding decision, but criticized the governor for not spending more on roads.

“I’m pleased the peer review group acknowledged the necessary road repairs for the Village of Union Grove industrial park,” Vos said in a statement regarding the decision.

But Vos added, “Governor Evers is shortchanging our local roads. Legislative Republicans created this $90 million program for local road repairs; the governor cut it by $15 million and opened up the program to all types of projects.”

“It’s disappointing that 100 percent of the money isn’t going to local roads as intended. Instead, millions of dollars are being diverted to bike paths and buses with fewer dollars available to help crumbling roads.”

Union Grove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}