Union Grove High to return to full-time in-person learning in early March

UNION GROVE — High school students in Union Grove will be headed back in early March to full-time, in-person learning, after a 5-0 vote by the School Board on Monday evening.
UGHS students have been learning via a hybrid model of in-person and remote education since the start of this school year to facilitate social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the school building. Students had been operating on an “A” and “B” day calendar, with about half of students attending school on a given day and the other half learning remotely.
District Administrator Al Mollerskov said it was important to note that the district will not be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing with the new schedule, as it has so far this year.
The district administration posed two options to the board: Either return to full-time, in-person learning March 1 or March 2 or wait until the start of the fourth term on March 25.
After about 50 minutes of discussion on Monday, Mollerskov said, the board voted for the earlier return date.
Diane Skewes, president of the UGHS Board and a nurse, said the downward trend of active COVID cases in both Racine and Kenosha counties played a big part in her decision to vote to bring kids back full-time as soon as possible.
“The No. 1 thing is I’m looking at the data,” Skewes said.
Racine County’s active COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people has dropped from its peak of nearly 1,600 in mid-November in the “critically high” risk level to around 175 per 100,000 people and in the “high” risk level as of Wednesday, according to the Central Racine County Health Department.
Skewes believes that bringing kids back full-time on March 2 was the right call, especially because she knows their mental health is suffering due to pandemic-fueled isolation.
A report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in November found that from around the start of the pandemic in April 2020 through October, the number of children visiting emergency departments for mental health reasons as a proportion of all emergency department visits by children increased by more than 24%.
Skewes also said she was hopeful about the rollout of the vaccines. Teachers, as a group, are not yet eligible for vaccination in Wisconsin but they are in the next group to become eligible — with vaccinations being opened up for them as soon as March 1.
UGHS recognizes the importance of balancing the needs and safety of students and staff, Skewes said. She added that the district is providing additional physical barriers in classrooms for teachers who want them and has invested in an air exchange system that helps to draw out bacteria and viruses. Masks are required for everyone.
“This is hard for everyone, but we’re trying to do what’s right,” Skewes said.
School Board member Scott Katterhagen has supported a regular, five-day-a-week schedule since September.
“I think the positives of being in school outweighs the negatives of the virus,” Katterhagen said. “They need school for social and emotional wellbeing and everyday structure.”
He added that the virus is highly survivable and “parents didn’t sign up to be teachers,” referring to students learning from home.
A group of parents share Katterhagen’s views and have been demanding a return to a traditional schedule.
Skewes said her decision did not reflect “caving to their demands” but to science, data and recommendations from the CDC and other trusted institutions and organizations.
It’s also a possibility, Skewes said, that the district could change course and return to hybrid learning if infection rates begin to rise.