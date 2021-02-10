Union Grove High to return to full-time in-person learning in early March

UNION GROVE — High school students in Union Grove will be headed back in early March to full-time, in-person learning, after a 5-0 vote by the School Board on Monday evening.

UGHS students have been learning via a hybrid model of in-person and remote education since the start of this school year to facilitate social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the school building. Students had been operating on an “A” and “B” day calendar, with about half of students attending school on a given day and the other half learning remotely.

District Administrator Al Mollerskov said it was important to note that the district will not be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing with the new schedule, as it has so far this year.

The district administration posed two options to the board: Either return to full-time, in-person learning March 1 or March 2 or wait until the start of the fourth term on March 25.

After about 50 minutes of discussion on Monday, Mollerskov said, the board voted for the earlier return date.