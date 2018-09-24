UNION GROVE — At the start of its first year offering agriculture classes since the 1960s, Union Grove High School has already doubled enrollment in its chapter of the national Future Farmers of America organization.
The school restarted its FFA program last school year, after a more than 50-year hiatus.
Students enrolled in agriculture classes started out this fall in a shiny new agriculture education building, funded with a $7.85 million bond issue approved through a voter referendum last fall. The bond issue also funded technical education renovations at the school, science lab upgrades and a physical education, fitness and art addition.
The building agriculture building, which features two approximately 1,500-square-foot classrooms, a 1,600-square-foot small animal lab and an attached 2,400-square-foot greenhouse, hosted a kick-off event on Sunday for the school’s FFA Alumni organization.
Connor Esch, a junior and Union Grove’s FFA chapter president, said students are thankful to be able to take agriculture classes, especially in the new building.
“Everybody you talk to is glad they joined ag class, and happy they got the opportunity to participate,” he said.
Esch starts his first ag class in January, at the start of the second semester.
“This has just been a dream for years and years, and just to see that it’s finally come together is unbelievable,” Esch said of the new building.
Building highlights
The classrooms in the agriculture building feature tables and chairs that can be easily moved for projects and group work, plenty of space and easily accessible electrical outlets.
“From the outside, it looks like it’s just a long, skinny building that you wouldn’t be able to do much with, but once you’re actually inside of here you see the uses you can get out of it,” Esch said.
The small animal lab is mostly empty at the moment, but plans for the space include an self-sustaining aquaponics system with a 500-gallon tank that will contain tilapia. The waste from the fish will supply nutrients for an attached vegetable garden.
Esch is excited to begin raising rabbits and pygmy goats, as well as a sow who will farrow piglets along with his fellow students this winter.
Although the greenhouse is empty at the moment, Kelsey Henderson, a junior at Union Grove and the vice president of its FFA, said the club is set to begin raising plants in it this winter to sell in a spring fundraiser.
FFA chapter
The first FFA meeting of the school year was last week, according to Carrie Jacobs, Union Grove’s FFA adviser and agriculture teacher.
There are about 25 kids in the group at present, and she said she expects that number to double by the end of the year.
“They’re excited to be in the classes, they’re excited about the materials,” she said of the students.
Upcoming projects in some of her classes include painting duck decoys, crafting turkey calls and making cheese.
