 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union Grove High School saves more than $290,000 in tuition

  • 0
HS Admin Breakfast Oct 2022 Union Grove

From left, Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College President, Travis Wetzel, Union Grove High School CTE Coordinator and John Thibodeau, Gateway Technical College Provost, pose for a photo.

 Submitted

UNION GROVE — Students at Union Grove High School saved $290,739.66 in tuition through transcripted credit courses during the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from the high school.

This figure ranks UGHS second-highest among all of Racine County schools.

Transcripted credit courses are dual credit courses earning both high school and college credits. The courses are taught by high school teachers who are vetted and approved as college adjunct faculty. The students are registered college students and receive a transcript from Gateway Technical College.

"This is a tremendous savings and benefit for our students and career pathways," stated Travis Wetzel, career and technical education coordinator for UGHS. "Opportunities like this are part of what makes our CTE programs strong. Our dedicated teachers are to thank!"

People are also reading…

This school year, UGHS has increased articulation agreements to offer additional dual credit courses. This savings amount is anticipated to continue to grow.

The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News