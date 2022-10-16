Union Grove High School saves more than $290,000 in tuition

Journal Times staff
UNION GROVE — Students at Union Grove High School saved $290,739.66 in tuition through transcripted credit courses during the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from the high school.
This figure ranks UGHS second-highest among all of Racine County schools.
Transcripted credit courses are dual credit courses earning both high school and college credits. The courses are taught by high school teachers who are vetted and approved as college adjunct faculty. The students are registered college students and receive a transcript from Gateway Technical College.
"This is a tremendous savings and benefit for our students and career pathways," stated Travis Wetzel, career and technical education coordinator for UGHS. "Opportunities like this are part of what makes our CTE programs strong. Our dedicated teachers are to thank!"
This school year, UGHS has increased articulation agreements to offer additional dual credit courses. This savings amount is anticipated to continue to grow.
The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
States with the most expensive college tuition
Photo Credit: Jacob Lund / Shutterstock
Despite a slight drop in college attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the large majority of high school graduates go directly to college upon
completing high school. According to data from the National Centers for Education Statistics (NCES), enrollment in four-year colleges has more than doubled over the last 50 years, going from a little over five million students in 1970 to nearly 11 million in 2019. At the same time, Census Bureau data shows that the share of the U.S. adult population with a four-year college degree has more than tripled, from 11% in 1970 to 36% in 2019.
College enrollment and the share of those with degrees is increasing
For many, a college degree offers the most straightforward path toward securing a job and increasing pay. Research from Georgetown University suggests that
35% of job openings in 2020 required at least a bachelor’s degree and data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a greater than 67% pay difference, on average, between high-school graduates and college degree holders.
While higher levels of education are necessary for many jobs, the cost to get this education has increased dramatically in the last several decades. In 1979, the average annual total cost of attendance—including tuition, fees, room, and board—for full-time undergraduates was $9,307 (in constant 2019-2020 dollars). By 2019, this rate had nearly tripled, to more than $25,000. The result is that currently, the
average amount of debt a college graduate owes at graduation is $31,100, up from less than $10,000 in 1970.
The cost of college has almost tripled in the last 30 years
Because of this, it’s not surprising that cost is one of the primary determining factors when considering where to attend college. In fact, roughly four out of every 10 high school students rated cost as “most important” in a recent
Fidelity survey. However, a university’s published price is often not a strong indicator of what any individual might actually pay out of pocket to attend, after factoring in the availability of grants and scholarship aid. In recent years, more than 80% of first-time, full-time undergraduates attending four-year colleges received some form of financial aid. So rather than focusing on published sticker prices, prospective students and their families should focus on net price, which better reflects the dollar amount paid by those who can’t afford to pay full price.
To determine the states with the most expensive college tuition, researchers at
Self Financial analyzed data from the National Center for Educational Statistics. The researchers ranked states according to the average net price for students awarded aid, defined as the total published price of attendance for full-time, in-state undergraduates less the average amount of grant and scholarship aid received. Researchers also calculated the average published total price, the average published price of tuition, fees, books, and supplies, the average published price of room and board, and total public undergraduate enrollment. Only public, four-year, degree-granting institutions were included in the analysis.
Here are the states with the most expensive college tuition.
15. Kansas
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $16,832 Average published total price: $24,126 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $10,200 Average published room & board: $13,926 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 65,036
14. Oregon
Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $17,006 Average published total price: $27,451 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $12,383 Average published room & board: $15,068 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 69,780
13. South Dakota
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $17,956 Average published total price: $22,929 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $10,579 Average published room & board: $12,350 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 22,572
12. Alabama
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $18,189 Average published total price: $27,113 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $11,613 Average published room & board: $15,500 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 124,859
11. Colorado
Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $18,247 Average published total price: $28,394 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $12,600 Average published room & board: $15,793 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 105,475
10. New Jersey
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $18,285 Average published total price: $33,392 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $16,064 Average published room & board: $17,328 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 138,374
9. Delaware
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $18,830 Average published total price: $29,317 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $14,409 Average published room & board: $14,908 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 24,112
8. Virginia
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,043 Average published total price: $29,487 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $15,104 Average published room & board: $14,383 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 168,178
7. Ohio
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,110 Average published total price: $27,827 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $12,530 Average published room & board: $15,297 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 204,670
6. Massachusetts
Photo Credit: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,467 Average published total price: $30,290 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $14,823 Average published room & board: $15,466 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 90,404
5. Vermont
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,510 Average published total price: $33,047 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $18,450 Average published room & board: $14,596 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 14,870
4. Connecticut
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,524 Average published total price: $30,847 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $15,079 Average published room & board: $15,768 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 44,907
3. South Carolina
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $19,608 Average published total price: $28,825 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $14,600 Average published room & board: $14,226 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 93,560
2. Pennsylvania
Photo Credit: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $20,477 Average published total price: $30,299 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $15,183 Average published room & board: $15,116 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 131,633
1. New Hampshire
Photo Credit: Loud Canvas / Shutterstock
Average net price for students awarded aid: $22,976 Average published total price: $32,672 Average published tuition, fees, books, & supplies: $18,299 Average published room & board: $14,373 Total public undergraduate enrollment: 21,470
