Union Grove High School considering hybrid model for fall instruction

UNION GROVE — Citing increased COVID-19 figures and other changing circumstances, Union Grove High School officials on Monday recommended a hybrid in-person and virtual approach to instruction when the 2020-21 school year begins Sept. 1.
The proposal under review, which is slated for action on at a special board meeting on Aug. 18, is a reversal from last month’s proposal, which called for five-day-a-week in-person instruction and such precautions as social distancing and face masks.
At the School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night, Superintendent Al Mollerskov said he was recommending the middle-ground scenario — where A and B days would be in place — at least in the initial weeks of the school year.
Consultation with the Central Racine County Health Department and reviews of how other districts in the Southern Lakes Conference are reopening reportedly led to the change in recommendation.
“At the end of the day, we have to make what we feel is the safest decision for all the students and the staff,” Mollerskov said.
Parents to be surveyed
In the lead-up to next week’s decision, Principal Joel Adamczyk has announced plans to survey a survey and fact sheet to parents to get a sense of where district parents stand on fall instruction plans. The survey responses are due at noon Monday.
In a presentation at Monday’s board meeting, Mollerskov said the hybrid model would give about half of the high school’s population — about 500 students — the opportunity to attend one day and have the other 500 students attend on the alternating day. The district serves Union Grove, Yorkville and portions of Raymond and Dover and also has a sizable open-enrollment population from east of Interstate 94.
Mollerskov and other high school officials provided examples of how the A/B model could work. In biology, for example, one group could take part in a lab during in-person instruction, while the alternating group would watch a video online during the virtual component.
The goal, Mollerskov said, is to start the school year strong and take whatever precautions are necessary to prevent UGHS from being shut down if multiple positive COVID-19 cases are reported.
“The feeling, as administrators, is we have one chance to do this right,” Mollerskov said. “All I’m saying here is, ‘Let us give this a try.’ ”
Cold reception
At Monday’s meeting, UGHS administrators and School Board members heard from a number of parents. At least within the confines of the meeting, a majority of the speakers spoke against the hybrid model.
Parent Angela Schultz, who works in the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District, implored the School Board to follow the model her employers have followed — full in-person instruction.
“If Oak Creek can make it work five days a week, Union Grove can, too,” Schultz said.
Several UGHS teachers also weighed in on the plans in motion, many saying they backed the administrators’ recommendations.
History teacher Beth Urban said she was disheartened by comments she read on social media, some critical of teachers who are favoring some component of virtual learning.
“Get off Facebook, please,” Urban said of the debates on this fall’s instructional format. “It is not helping anyone.”
School Board President Diane Skewes, a nurse by profession, said she continues to examine all of the available data and hopes to make the best decision possible this fall.
“What’s driving my decision is really the research,” Skewes said. “COVID-19 is something we have not seen before. We don’t know the long-term effects.”
