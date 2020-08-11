Union Grove High School considering hybrid model for fall instruction

In a presentation at Monday’s board meeting, Mollerskov said the hybrid model would give about half of the high school’s population — about 500 students — the opportunity to attend one day and have the other 500 students attend on the alternating day. The district serves Union Grove, Yorkville and portions of Raymond and Dover and also has a sizable open-enrollment population from east of Interstate 94.

Mollerskov and other high school officials provided examples of how the A/B model could work. In biology, for example, one group could take part in a lab during in-person instruction, while the alternating group would watch a video online during the virtual component.

The goal, Mollerskov said, is to start the school year strong and take whatever precautions are necessary to prevent UGHS from being shut down if multiple positive COVID-19 cases are reported.

“The feeling, as administrators, is we have one chance to do this right,” Mollerskov said. “All I’m saying here is, ‘Let us give this a try.’ ”

Cold reception

At Monday’s meeting, UGHS administrators and School Board members heard from a number of parents. At least within the confines of the meeting, a majority of the speakers spoke against the hybrid model.