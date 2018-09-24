UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School has been awarded a big chunk of change in the form of sparsity aid from the state.
The district was allocated $295,200 out of the $25 million in aid payments dispersed last week among small, sparsely populated school districts throughout the state.
In total, 145 districts were awarded sparsity payments this week of $400 per student.
Union Grove received sparsity aid once in the past, according to its District Administrator Al Mollerskov, but did not receive any last year. According to the state Department of Public Instruction, these funds can be used to offset any expenses incurred to educate students in sparsely populated districts.
“Sparsity aid helps small school districts keep the lights on, the buses running, and staff employed,” state Superintendent Tony Evers said in a news release. “Rural school districts face combined challenges of having a sparse student population spread over a large geographic area, fixed costs that don’t go down with declining enrollment, and resident families of modest means that makes referenda to raise local property taxes extremely difficult.”
While Mollerskov said that the lights at Union Grove would stay on no matter what, the aid money will help the district to reallocate some funds to curricular areas.
“It helps us do extra things,” Mollerskov said.
At the start of this school year, Union Grove High School opened its new agriculture building and technical education area and is in the process of completing a new engineering area, expected to be done within the next few weeks. All of these are funded through a $7.85 million bond issue approved via a voter referendum last fall. Mollerskov said the sparsity aid would help the district make improvements beyond those funded through the referendum, such as possibly outfitting the engineering area with 3D printers.
“There are things we need and there are things we’d like,” Mollerskov said. “The lights are going to stay on no matter what.”
The numbers
Districts are eligible for sparsity aid only if their audited membership for the previous year is 745 or fewer students. According to DPI, Union Grove has an audited membership of 738 students. Audited membership differs from enrollment, as last year Union Grove had a third Friday in September official enrollment of 1,004.
Sparsity aid was first established as part of the 2007-09 state budget, based on recommendations from the State Superintendent’s Advisory Council on Rural Schools, Libraries, and Communities.
“The aid program has the intention of providing support to small public school districts that lack economies of scale and experience declining enrollment and escalating fixed costs,” according to the DPI.
Other districts in Racine County to receive sparsity aid were Kansasville Grade School, which was awarded $41,600, and North Cape School, which was awarded $79,200.
