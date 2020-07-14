Union Grove High plans for in-person this fall; face masks will be required

He added that with so many people in one place inside the school, it just is not safe to go without masks. While students might not be as likely to become very ill or even show symptoms of COVID-19, the district also has to worry about the health of its faculty and staff, Mollerskov said.

Mollerskov said that he and Principal Joel Adamczyk have both received emails from parents saying they just want things to return to normal.

“Nothing is normal right now,” Mollerskov said. “We want them to come back because they really want to socialize. They didn’t like being apart from each other. So we’re going to have to require them to have a face mask and we have to watch our social distancing.”

The district will ask students to bring their own masks, but plans to provide them to students who don’t have one.

Adamczyk added that the district is also looking at other safety measures beyond masks and social distancing, such as Plexiglas barriers around desks.

Other west-end schools

The Waterford Graded School District and the Waterford Union High School are expected to jointly announce their plans for returning to school this fall after a board meeting Monday night.