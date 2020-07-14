Union Grove High plans for in-person this fall; face masks will be required

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove High School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to approve bringing students back to school in person on Sept. 1, with face masks and social distancing required.
This came after a survey of Union Grove families asking which of three options they preferred.
- 50.4% favored in-person lessons beginning Sept. 1 with face masks required and 3 feet of social distancing.
- 37.2% voted for separating students into two classes attending on alternating days with no masks and 6 feet of social distancing.
- 12.4% favored continued virtual learning.
Superintendent Al Mollerskov cautioned that even though the district’s plan is to go back to in-person classes this fall, conditions could change at any moment. The School Board plans to revisit its plan at its next meeting, set for Aug. 10.
For families who don’t feel comfortable sending their students back to in-person classes, the district will continue to provide online instruction through Edgenuity, which it currently uses for credit recovery.
Mollerskov said he has received feedback from some parents who wanted an option on the survey for returning in person without masks. He said that as long as the Central Racine County Health Department has the county rated at the moderate risk level or higher, the district will require masks at school and on buses.
He added that with so many people in one place inside the school, it just is not safe to go without masks. While students might not be as likely to become very ill or even show symptoms of COVID-19, the district also has to worry about the health of its faculty and staff, Mollerskov said.
Mollerskov said that he and Principal Joel Adamczyk have both received emails from parents saying they just want things to return to normal.
“Nothing is normal right now,” Mollerskov said. “We want them to come back because they really want to socialize. They didn’t like being apart from each other. So we’re going to have to require them to have a face mask and we have to watch our social distancing.”
The district will ask students to bring their own masks, but plans to provide them to students who don’t have one.
Adamczyk added that the district is also looking at other safety measures beyond masks and social distancing, such as Plexiglas barriers around desks.
Other west-end schools
The Waterford Graded School District and the Waterford Union High School are expected to jointly announce their plans for returning to school this fall after a board meeting Monday night.
WUHS Superintendent Lucas Francois noted that this will be the first in-person board meeting for his district since the pandemic hit.
Those districts’ announcements will come a week after the Burlington Area School District announced its plans to pursue a hybrid model of instruction.
Lauren Henning contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.