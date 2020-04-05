Union Grove High began unknowingly prepping for shutdown five years ago

UNION GROVE — When two Union Grove High School teachers began training in Google learning tools five years ago, they had no idea how vital that knowledge would become for everyday instruction.
On March 13, Gov. Tony Evers ordered that all schools in the state close their buildings by March 18. An initial expected reopening of April 6 was later extended indefinitely.
Beginning March 18, UGHS students started learning virtually from home using Google Classroom.
Science teacher Kim Sandberg and English teacher Kristin Elsbernd have been schooling their fellow teachers in Google learning technology for the past half-decade, in part to ensure kids are exposed to the tech they might use in future careers. They also aimed to prepare staff to deliver lessons electronically for possible virtual learning days due to winter weather closures. This preparation is now paying off in a big way.
“I never would have thought it would play such a critical role in continuing learning and giving kids some normalcy every day,” Sandberg said.
Unlike some other schools that are teaching remotely, but providing only general content, UGHS is sticking to the curriculum of the classes students would have been taking in person. The content is just delivered online instead of in person.
The tech
Students receive their assignments via Google Classroom and otherwise interact with teachers through various means, including Zoom Meeting, a video conferencing tool.
UGHS went fully one-to-one at the start of this school year, meaning every student gets their own Chromebook to use for schoolwork. These are the devices students are now using to complete their work from home. Superintendent Al Mollerskov said the health crisis and closure of schools has demonstrated to him that ensuring every student has a device should be a priority.
Within the district there are nine students from seven families who do not have internet access at home. The district has ordered hotspot devices to provide to the students, but in the meantime they are all accessing internet to complete their schoolwork at the homes of family or friends.
“Honestly, I think some kids are thriving,” Elsbernd said of virtual learning. “They get to work at a time that’s convenient and at the pace that’s appropriate for them.”
Sandberg already delivered her lessons using Google Classroom, but one challenge she faced was converting what would usually be physical lab lessons to an online format.
This year, instead of identifying bones using a replica skeleton, the students used Google Draw to label a diagram. They also recorded videos of themselves identifying the various parts of plastic skulls that Sandberg handed out before schools closed.
“A lot of kids are working ahead, which is great,” Sandberg said. “It’s kind of ironic. I feel like they are putting in more effort because they have nothing else to do. They’re asking so many good questions. They’re very involved in their learning. It’s what I would want them to do at school.”
Challenges
One challenge for Elsbernd is dealing with students who don’t finish their work. During the normal school day, Elsbernd had time to sit down with students to discuss these issues. Now she has to email a parent and wait for a response, creating a long feedback loop. This is especially true since some parents are still working outside the home or have other responsibilities to attend to.
Elsbernd and Sandberg said they are both proud of the staff, especially some older teachers who had previously been resistant to using the technology, for jumping in and making it work.
“It’s amazing how well the staff has done,” Mollerskov said. “They’ve really poured themselves into it.”
Elsbernd added that she’s grateful that the district gave them the opportunity to attend tech conferences to learn about online teaching tools and to share them with their peers.
“It feels good,” Elsbernd said. “It feels like we were doing the right thing all along and it paid off.”
Sandberg said she did not think she would feel the same sense of reward working remotely as she did in the classroom, but she was wrong.
“The fact that I know staff are utilizing the tools that we presented on and the kids are finding value in it and they’re feeling like they can be successful in this kind of chaotic environment, it is such a rewarding feeling,” she said.
“It feels good. It feels like we were doing the right thing all along and it paid off.”
-Kristin Elsbernd, Union Grove High School English teacher
