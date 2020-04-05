Union Grove High began unknowingly prepping for shutdown five years ago

“A lot of kids are working ahead, which is great,” Sandberg said. “It’s kind of ironic. I feel like they are putting in more effort because they have nothing else to do. They’re asking so many good questions. They’re very involved in their learning. It’s what I would want them to do at school.”

Challenges

One challenge for Elsbernd is dealing with students who don’t finish their work. During the normal school day, Elsbernd had time to sit down with students to discuss these issues. Now she has to email a parent and wait for a response, creating a long feedback loop. This is especially true since some parents are still working outside the home or have other responsibilities to attend to.

Elsbernd and Sandberg said they are both proud of the staff, especially some older teachers who had previously been resistant to using the technology, for jumping in and making it work.

“It’s amazing how well the staff has done,” Mollerskov said. “They’ve really poured themselves into it.”

Elsbernd added that she’s grateful that the district gave them the opportunity to attend tech conferences to learn about online teaching tools and to share them with their peers.