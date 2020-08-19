Union Grove High backtracks from 5 days in class to A/B schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Despite strong public outcry, Union Grove High School officials are moving forward with a hybrid plan calling for both in-person and virtual instruction this fall.

The School Board held a special meeting Tuesday and made its final determination on how instruction will occur when the new year kicks off Sept. 1.

Under the new plan that allows for more social distancing, most of the high school’s classes will have between 13 and 16 students per day. Students with last names ending in A to K would attend UGHS in-person on A days, while students with last names ending in L to Z would attend on the designated B days.

Meanwhile, Union Grove Elementary is still planning to go back in-person 5 days a week starting Sept. 1.

The same night the A/B Union Grove High School plan was approved, Kenosha Unified did the opposite and went from a fully virtual plan to allowing students the option to fully return in-person. Racine Unified School District is continuing its plans to start the year 100% virtual and Stacy Tapp, the district's communications chief, confirmed that has not changed.

Union Grove's decision