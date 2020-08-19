Union Grove High backtracks from 5 days in class to A/B schedule

UNION GROVE — Despite strong public outcry, Union Grove High School officials are moving forward with a hybrid plan calling for both in-person and virtual instruction this fall.
The School Board held a special meeting Tuesday and made its final determination on how instruction will occur when the new year kicks off Sept. 1.
Under the new plan that allows for more social distancing, most of the high school’s classes will have between 13 and 16 students per day. Students with last names ending in A to K would attend UGHS in-person on A days, while students with last names ending in L to Z would attend on the designated B days.
Meanwhile, Union Grove Elementary is still planning to go back in-person 5 days a week starting Sept. 1.
The same night the A/B Union Grove High School plan was approved, Kenosha Unified did the opposite and went from a fully virtual plan to allowing students the option to fully return in-person. Racine Unified School District is continuing its plans to start the year 100% virtual and Stacy Tapp, the district's communications chief, confirmed that has not changed.
Union Grove's decision
Last week, Superintendent Al Mollerskov unveiled a plan calling for the split model, reversing a July plan that called for 5-day-a-week physical instruction. The board delayed a vote last week so additional steps, including a parent survey, could be issued.
In the recent survey — the second issued this summer — there was clear evidence of tampering to skew the results, Mollerskov said.
The high school received 1,650 responses — a figure indicating some survey-takers took it more than once, Mollerskov said, since fewer than 1,150 invites were sent out to residents within the high school’s footprint.
“It really wound up being a sham, which is unfortunate,” Mollerskov said.
Nonetheless, Mollerskov read aloud the survey tallies, which indicated 40 percent favored the hybrid approach, and 36 percent desired 5-day-a-week physical instruction.
In the parent survey, a proposal calling for 4-day-a-week physical instruction and one day of virtual learning garnered 18 percent, while 6 percent lent their support toward a strictly virtual option.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board was divided on how to proceed. While Mollerskov and his administrative team recommended the hybrid model — where A and B days would be in place — elected officials and school staffers have received vocal support from a contingent of the community to resume 5-day-a-week physical instruction.
School Board member Scott Katterhagen unsuccessfully made a motion for the 5-day-a-week option, but only received support from board member Randy Henderson.
“It is not our job to tell our parents what is best for our students,” Katterhagen said. “We need the cooperation of our parents and our community to succeed.”
After Katterhagen’s vote failed, school administrators’ recommendations were voted on and were unanimously approved. Katterhagen and Henderson each said they would back the option, with the provision that routine reviews are taken up at the monthly School Board meetings.
The board’s vote gives Mollerskov and other UGHS officials the ability to move forward with their plans, which will include such now-standard precautions as facemask requirements, supplies of hand sanitizer and use of Plexiglas dividers.
Prior to casting her vote, board member Dawn Van Ess said the decision she reached was not taken lightly.
“If you want to know anxiety — anxiety is being on this board, making this decision,” Van Ess said. Of the A/B model in motion, Van Ess said, “It is a start, and it needs to be fluid."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.