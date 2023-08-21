UNION GROVE — Racist and pornographic graffiti turned up this summer at Union Grove Elementary School, but police have made little progress identifying the culprit.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone used lipstick or other makeup to scrawl the messages and images on the back of a dugout on the baseball field at 1745 Mildrum St.
“There have been no arrests, and there are currently no leads in the matter,” said Lt. Michael Luell, spokesman for RCSO.
Principal Thomas Hansen said the field is used primarily by Bronco Select, a private youth baseball organization not affiliated with the public elementary school.
Hansen, who said he was unaware of the incident and has no plans to discuss it with students when the new school year begins, did express disappointment that offensive messages were found on school grounds.
People are also reading…
- Man arrested for allegedly having 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced marijuana
- High school football preview: Horlick facing challenging season
- High school football preview: Case could be starting something special
- Waterford gourmet milkshake shop closes its doors after 18 months
- It's truly amazing how things work out
- Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley derides Janet Protasiewicz for not recusing from redistricting case
- Buyer of Gooseberries store could lose liquor license, must appear before City Council
- High school football: Hamilton leads St. Catherine's over Racine Lutheran
- Waterford trustees balk at cost-saving plan that could hamper firefighters more
- High school football preview: Park looks to build on breakthrough season
- RUSD facing ‘fiscal cliff’ starting in 2024-25 with projected deficits of at least $34M
- High school football preview: St. Catherine's looks promising despite graduation losses
- Two dead in apparent murder suicide on Drexel Avenue
- Undefeated Raiders advance to national semifinals
- Raiders to play Rockets in national quarterfinal
“That’s not okay,” he said. “It does not reflect our values, our beliefs or our expectations.”
According to RCSO, school board member Stephanie Kurt contacted reported the graffiti about 5:30 p.m. June 21. She also is a parent in the Bronco Select youth baseball organization.
Kurt and another woman reportedly tried to clean up the graffiti before deputies arrived.
“The signs were clearly vandalized, but words and pictures were no longer visible,” according to an RCSO report.
Kurt could not be reached for comment.
The school has security cameras, but none were pointed in the direction of the baseball field.
Hansen said School Superintendent Amber Torres was aware of the incident because she, too, is a Bronco Select parent.
Torres said the school and its baseball fields are open to the public, so it would be difficult to pinpoint when the vandalism occurred, or who was responsible.
She also called the messages troubling.
“I don’t think that’s acceptable anywhere,” she said. “We don’t want that happening here or anywhere.”
How to help
Anyone with information about the Union Grove Elementary School vandalism can call the Racine County Sheriff's Department at 262-636-3822.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Williams
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.