 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Grove gets rocking with new outdoor park pavilion for music and more
0 Comments
alert top story
Pavilion at School Yard Park

Union Grove gets rocking with new outdoor park pavilion for music and more

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Outdoor entertainment has a new home in Union Grove.

The Pavilion at School Yard Park has been officially dedicated as a new public resource for live musical performances and other special events.

A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday night for the estimated $150,000 improvement at School Yard Park, 1365 State St.

Dedication festivities originally were planned last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted things, so village leaders put together another ceremony this summer.

“It’s been a long time coming, but here we are,” Village Trustee Amy Sasse said in welcoming a crowd to the celebratory event.

The brick and concrete pavilion offers a covered stage — surrounded by wide-open parkland — where the Union Grove community can enjoy live music, gather for charitable events, or hold private parties.

The village-owned facility was built with a $100,000 grant from Racine County and with donations from the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, the Union Grove Lions Club and others.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave joined Thursday’s grand opening and told those in attendance that the project was an example of partners joining forces for a worthwhile public improvement.

“What a great day,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Delagrave also noted that his own children attended school in Union Grove and played organized sports on nearby fields.

“You guys have been very good to my family,” he told the crowd.

We all need a good cry once and awhile. For this list, we’re looking at the best and most beloved emotional songs that rarely fail to get the waterworks flowing.

Nearby residents and others brought lawn chairs and blankets to watch the festivities and to enjoy live music performed by the Jackie Brown Trio, a country-rock outfit from the Milwaukee area.

Village President Steve Wicklund said the pavilion’s first real opening night was indeed cause for celebration.

“How many of you are ready for a good time?” Wicklund asked the crowd, eliciting a hearty round of cheers and applause.

Village officials hope by next summer to organize a regular series of musical performances at the pavilion. The local public library also is planning special events there. And the site is available to rent for private parties or gatherings.

The pavilion is equipped with a sound system.

Union Grove leaders began talking in 2018 about ways to create a live entertainment stage at School Yard Park. They approached Racine County about funding, and the county approved a $100,000 cultural and community services grant.

Construction work began in February 2020 and was completed about four months later.

Sasse led Thursday’s celebration as chairwoman of the Union Grove Village Board recreation and park committee.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
Crime and Courts

Sheriff: Man 'viciously executed' at Caledonia gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt

  • 2 min to read

The officer who killed the alleged shooter was just starting his shift, filling up an undercover unmarked vehicle at the Mobil station in Franksville when the killer pulled into the station, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said; an exchange of gunfire followed and the shooter was killed.

The officer was shot but is reported to be conscious and alert, recovering at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 22-year-old man who was killed at the Pilot station in Caledonia was just filling up his car when he was "executed," according to Schmaling.

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

+7
Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it
Local News

Racine man was part of the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 NBA championship team, and has the ring to prove it

  • 6 min to read

“A lot of guys try all their lives and never make it there.”

Daniel Cunegin said that to a reporter Thursday evening while hawking Milwaukee Bucks gear on Monument Square, one of many jobs he’s had in the past half-century.

But 50 years ago, Cunegin made it there. “There,” in the NBA, at the NBA Finals, on the bench, when Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) and their teammates earned Milwaukee its first professional sports championship.

Cunegin didn’t play a single minute in the NBA. The Bucks don’t even have a record of him being on the team. He never logged a statistic in professional basketball — not a single assist, point or rebound.

But he’s got a championship ring from being part of the Bucks organization during its 1971 championship season, with his name inscribed it and everything.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News