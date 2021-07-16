Union Grove gets rocking with new outdoor park pavilion for music and more

UNION GROVE — Outdoor entertainment has a new home in Union Grove.
The Pavilion at School Yard Park has been officially dedicated as a new public resource for live musical performances and other special events.
A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday night for the estimated $150,000 improvement at School Yard Park, 1365 State St.
Dedication festivities originally were planned last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted things, so village leaders put together another ceremony this summer.
“It’s been a long time coming, but here we are,” Village Trustee Amy Sasse said in welcoming a crowd to the celebratory event.
The brick and concrete pavilion offers a covered stage — surrounded by wide-open parkland — where the Union Grove community can enjoy live music, gather for charitable events, or hold private parties.
The village-owned facility was built with a $100,000 grant from Racine County and with donations from the Union Grove Kiwanis Club, the Union Grove Lions Club and others.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave joined Thursday’s grand opening and told those in attendance that the project was an example of partners joining forces for a worthwhile public improvement.
“What a great day,” he said.
Delagrave also noted that his own children attended school in Union Grove and played organized sports on nearby fields.
“You guys have been very good to my family,” he told the crowd.
Nearby residents and others brought lawn chairs and blankets to watch the festivities and to enjoy live music performed by the Jackie Brown Trio, a country-rock outfit from the Milwaukee area.
Village President Steve Wicklund said the pavilion’s first real opening night was indeed cause for celebration.
“How many of you are ready for a good time?” Wicklund asked the crowd, eliciting a hearty round of cheers and applause.
Village officials hope by next summer to organize a regular series of musical performances at the pavilion. The local public library also is planning special events there. And the site is available to rent for private parties or gatherings.
The pavilion is equipped with a sound system.
Union Grove leaders began talking in 2018 about ways to create a live entertainment stage at School Yard Park. They approached Racine County about funding, and the county approved a $100,000 cultural and community services grant.
Construction work began in February 2020 and was completed about four months later.