UNION GROVE - A fire on Friday at an apartment complex in Union Grove was contained in about an hour, and no residents were injured.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, there were multiple calls for a garage fire in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

A deputy sheriff arrived and reported “heavy fire” from a row of detached garages at the apartment complex, according to the RCSO.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department arrived soon after and had the fire under control in about an hour. The department was assisted by several other fire agencies, according to the RCSO.

Deputies evacuated residents from three apartment buildings nearby, and no one was injured. Firefighters stopped apartments and a nearby residence from catching on fire, according to the RCSO.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is being led by the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.

