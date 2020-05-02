You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Union Grove Fourth of July parade planned to go on as scheduled
0 comments
topical

Union Grove Fourth of July parade planned to go on as scheduled

UNION GROVE — The Fourth of July parade in Union Grove is currently expected to go on as planned.

The parade, entitled "American Heroes," is scheduled for the morning of July 4.

In a co-written release, the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Union Grove 4th of July Committee said that they "will continue to monitor guidelines and procedures from our local leaders to best adapt, if needed, in the coming weeks."

On Monday, April 27, Racine's fireworks and parade celebrating Independence Day were still expected to go on as planned. That same day, Milwaukee's lakefront fireworks were canceled. Two days later, Kenosha's July 4 fireworks were canceled, as was the 2020 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

The Safer at Home order that has banned most of the state's mass gatherings is expected to expire May 26. It is still unclear what restrictions will or will not be in place thereafter.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on the legality of how the state's orders were issued.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News