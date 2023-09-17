UNION GROVE — The shelves at the Union Grove Area Food Bank have been replenished through an outpouring of community support for the facility serving needy families.

After officials last month made a public plea for donations, area churches, fire departments and others delivered boxes of donations to restore the food bank’s inventory.

Board member Kathy Culshaw said she and others associated with the nonprofit organization have been overwhelmed by the public’s response.

The emergency food bank that serves 10 to 20 families a month now is stocked with frozen meat, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and sauces, microwaveable meals and much more.

“It’s wonderful,” Culshaw said. “Everything is nice and full.”

The food bank at 826 Main St., Suite 2, serves families in need by appointment after receiving referrals, typically from social service agencies, schools or churches.

Officials last month took to social media with a public alert that the facility’s inventory had dropped alarmingly low.

The response was a flood of donations that is continuing from businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

John and Lonni Kurt showed up Wednesday with two coolers filled with frozen ground beef and other beef products freshly processed from a steer purchased at the Racine County Fair.

John Kurt said the couple heard about the food bank’s troubles, and they were happy to deliver the estimated 100 pounds of frozen meat.

Kurt said it felt good to help.

But he added: “It’s not about the feeling. It’s about the need.”

Like many food pantries, the Union Grove facility experiences high and low periods of demand, as well as slow seasons for donations. The start of the school year generally is a time when donations are down, but that is followed by a surge in demand during the winter holiday season.

Volunteer Debbie Brown, who is Culshaw’s daughter, frequently helps her mother organize and arrange the inventory.

Brown said there are times of the year when the food bank seems forgotten by the public. She expressed gratitude that people responded to last month’s urgent call for help.

Watching boxloads of donations come through the door has been gratifying, Brown said.

“It’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, wow,’” she said. “It’s nice knowing that if somebody needs it, it’s here.”

