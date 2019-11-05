Flags fly at half-staff in front of the joint Union Grove-Yorkville municipal offices on Monday afternoon, two days after Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter Brian Serdynski died from complications from a heart attack suffered while responding to an emergency call. Gov. Tony Evers ordered all flags flown at half-staff on Monday.
Brian Serdynski is pictured with his wife Rachael, right, and their three children. Funeral services for Serdynski are set for Sunday at Union Grove High School.
Submitted photo
Flags fly at half-staff in front of the joint Union Grove-Yorkville municipal offices on Monday afternoon, two days after Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter Brian Serdynski died from complications from a heart attack suffered while responding to an emergency call. Gov. Tony Evers ordered all flags flown at half-staff on Monday.
UNION GROVE — Funeral services for Brian Serdynski, the Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter who died early Saturday morning, are set to be held Sunday.
The Fire Department announced Monday that the visitation for Serdynski is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the gymnasium at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. A memorial service celebrating Serdynski’s life is to take place at 5 p.m. at the school.
Serdynski, 38, died at his Union Grove home after his wife discovered him Saturday without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Two weeks earlier, Serdynski had suffered a heart attack while on an emergency call but was cleared to return to work.
Because the initial heart attack was suffered while on a call, Serdynski's death is being considered in the line of duty.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all U.S. and Wisconsin flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in Serdynski's honor.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Born Aug. 8, 1981, in West Allis, Serdynski attended school in Hales Corners and Muskego, according to his obituary. He spent the past 18 years living in the Union Grove area.
Serdynski is survived his wife of four years, Rachael, and the couple's three children, all of whom are under the age of 4.
The Fire Department announced Tuesday via Facebook that they had opened a benefit account at Community State Bank for Serdynski's family. Those interested in contributing may visit any Community State Bank location or mail their donations to 1500 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182.
"Thank you to all of you who have already donated time, prayers and money towards supporting his family," the Facebook post read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.