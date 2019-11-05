{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Funeral services for Brian Serdynski, the Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter who died early Saturday morning, are set to be held Sunday.

The Fire Department announced Monday that the visitation for Serdynski is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the gymnasium at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave. A memorial service celebrating Serdynski’s life is to take place at 5 p.m. at the school.

Serdynski, 38, died at his Union Grove home after his wife discovered him Saturday without a pulse.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Two weeks earlier, Serdynski had suffered a heart attack while on an emergency call but was cleared to return to work.

Because the initial heart attack was suffered while on a call, Serdynski’s death is being considered in the line of duty.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all U.S. and Wisconsin flags in the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in Serdynski’s honor.

Born Aug. 8, 1981, in West Allis, Serdynski attended school in Hales Corners and Muskego, according to his obituary. He spent the past 18 years living in the Union Grove area.

Serdynski is survived his wife of four years, Rachael, and the couple’s three children, all of whom are under the age of 4.

The Fire Department announced Tuesday via Facebook that they had opened a benefit account at Community State Bank for Serdynski’s family. Those interested in contributing may visit any Community State Bank location or mail their donations to 1500 Main St., Union Grove, WI 53182.

“Thank you to all of you who have already donated time, prayers and money towards supporting his family,” the Facebook post read.

A GoFundMe also has been set up to benefit Serdynski’s family. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had generated more than half of its $20,000 goal.

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts.

