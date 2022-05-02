Union Grove expands business loan program beyond Downtown area

UNION GROVE — The village is making it easier for businesses to receive grants or loans for expanding their operations.

A loan program previously available only to businesses in the Downtown area has been expanded to include all of Union Grove.

With a total of $320,000 available, the program makes loans available to businesses that need help acquiring land or buildings, purchasing equipment, acquiring a business or accessing working capital.

The village also has created a matching grant program to grant up to $5,000 to help businesses, with an emphasis on businesses moving into vacant spaces. There is currently $20,000 available for grants.

Both village programs are designed to promote economic development, business expansion and job creation.

Both programs are conducted by Racine County Economic Development Corp., which can be contacted at rcedc.org or 262-898-7400.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0