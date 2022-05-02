 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNION GROVE

Union Grove expands business loan program beyond Downtown area

Ed Grochowski owner Pine Acres Popcorn

Ed Grochowski, owner of Pine Acres Popcorn, which now operates at 1002 Main St. in Union Grove, is among the business owners who have benefitted from a village business loan program.

UNION GROVE — The village is making it easier for businesses to receive grants or loans for expanding their operations.

A loan program previously available only to businesses in the Downtown area has been expanded to include all of Union Grove.

With a total of $320,000 available, the program makes loans available to businesses that need help acquiring land or buildings, purchasing equipment, acquiring a business or accessing working capital.

The village also has created a matching grant program to grant up to $5,000 to help businesses, with an emphasis on businesses moving into vacant spaces. There is currently $20,000 available for grants.

Both village programs are designed to promote economic development, business expansion and job creation.

Both programs are conducted by Racine County Economic Development Corp., which can be contacted at rcedc.org or 262-898-7400.

