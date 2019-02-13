Union Grove employee pay approved
UNION GROVE — The Village Board on Monday approved a resolution setting village employee compensation for 2019.
Here are the approved base pay rates:
Village administrator: $85,000 per year
Director of public works: $77,500.80 per year
Village clerk: $56,500 per year
Finance director/treasurer: $27 per hour
Deputy clerk/utility clerk/court clerk: $19.31 per hour
Park and recreation director: $14,280 per year
Municipal judge: $4,500 per year
Seasonal employees: $18.36 per hour
The village’s 10 hourly employees, not counting the seasonal pay rate, make an average of $25.49 per hour.
