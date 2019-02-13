Try 1 month for 99¢
Union Grove employee pay approved

UNION GROVE — The Village Board on Monday approved a resolution setting village employee compensation for 2019.

Here are the approved base pay rates:

Village administrator: $85,000 per year

Director of public works: $77,500.80 per year

Village clerk: $56,500 per year

Finance director/treasurer: $27 per hour

Deputy clerk/utility clerk/court clerk: $19.31 per hour

Park and recreation director: $14,280 per year

Municipal judge: $4,500 per year

Seasonal employees: $18.36 per hour

The village’s 10 hourly employees, not counting the seasonal pay rate, make an average of $25.49 per hour.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

