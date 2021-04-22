Union Grove elementary to drop face mask requirement for summer school despite health expert's warning

UNION GROVE — Face masks will be optional during summer school at Union Grove Elementary School this year as the district becomes one of the region’s first to plan to relax rules on face coverings intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Union Grove school administrators have notified parents that students and staff will not be required to wear face masks during the summer school session, which is offered from June 7 to July 1.
School Board President Linton Skewes said the district sought health expert input before deciding to drop the face mask rule. But the Central Racine County Health Department does not agree with such an approach. Health officials continue to recommend requiring face masks in schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer, said her department has communicated to school districts in the area, including Union Grove, that face masks are still recommended for students and staff.
“We don’t endorse a no-face-mask or face-mask-optional policy,” Gesner said.
Union Grove Elementary could be one of the first in the region to drop a policy of requiring face masks.
Assistant Principal Tom Hansen, who notified parents that face masks would be optional during summer school, declined to comment on this story.
Changes
In Kenosha County, officials at Paris School have relaxed their face mask requirement.
Back in Racine County, Waterford school board members are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss whether to continue a face mask requirement at Waterford High School, following a poll that found the majority of WUHS students want masks to be optional while a majority of teachers want them to remain required.
Union Grove Elementary School, which serves about 800 kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, has a face mask requirement in place during the current semester.
The school at 1745 Milldrum St. typically attracts about 100 students for summer school, which meets four days a week.
Skewes said administrators advised the school board that health officials agreed with relaxing face mask requirements during summer school. With fewer students attending summer school, Skewes said, it will be easier to maintain safe social distancing among students and staff. Plus, many summer activities are held outdoors.
Skewes also said he believes many Union Grove teachers have been vaccinated against the highly contagious COVID-19 virus; in Wisconsin, only those 16 or older can be vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 37.3% of Racine County residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine according to state data, and teachers have had access to vaccines for weeks longer than the rest of the public.
If there is another surge in COVID-19 cases, the school district can reconsider its face mask policy, Skewes said. But with vaccinations and other factors contributing to lower caseloads, he said, officials feel confident that summer school will be safe.
“I’m thinking we’ll be fine by then — hopefully,” he said.