Union Grove elementary to drop face mask requirement for summer school despite health expert's warning

UNION GROVE — Face masks will be optional during summer school at Union Grove Elementary School this year as the district becomes one of the region’s first to plan to relax rules on face coverings intended to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Union Grove school administrators have notified parents that students and staff will not be required to wear face masks during the summer school session, which is offered from June 7 to July 1.

School Board President Linton Skewes said the district sought health expert input before deciding to drop the face mask rule. But the Central Racine County Health Department does not agree with such an approach. Health officials continue to recommend requiring face masks in schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Margaret Gesner, CRCHD health officer, said her department has communicated to school districts in the area, including Union Grove, that face masks are still recommended for students and staff.

“We don’t endorse a no-face-mask or face-mask-optional policy,” Gesner said.

Union Grove Elementary could be one of the first in the region to drop a policy of requiring face masks.