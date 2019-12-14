Union Grove Elementary's fire code appeal struck down

“We certainly disagree with the village’s determination, but we accept it and respect it,” Terry said. “We’re not going to be appealing it.”

How quickly the school will complete the upgrades has yet to be determined, Terry said. The school’s annual capital improvement budget is about $25,000, he said.

“We appreciate the village was willing to extend (the deadline) out, but it still puts us in a difficult position,” Terry said. “We certainly don’t take the safety of the facility lightly, but it’s eminently safe.”

Early warnings ‘key’

A monitored early-detection system would automatically send notice of smoke or fire to first responders — a boon, especially after school hours.

“Early notification for us, that’s always key,” Allen said.

While 61% of elementary school structure fires occur during typical school hours, those fires account for just 21% of overall property damage in such events, according to a study published in September by the National Fire Prevention Association. After-hours fires account for 79% of total property damage, according to the study, which analyzed school fires from 2013-17.