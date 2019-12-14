Union Grove Elementary's fire code appeal struck down

UNION GROVE — The village’s Building Board this week rejected Union Grove Elementary School’s appeal to a section of the village’s fire code that requires early fire-detection systems.
School officials appeared before the board in late September to plead their case, saying installation of an around-the-clock monitored system was a needless expense for taxpayers. The building’s current system had previously been grandfathered because the new requirement was implemented in 2009, but referendum-funded renovations and an addition caused the code to go into effect, requiring an upgraded system throughout the entire building.
District Administrator Brenda Stevenson and Building and Grounds Supervisor Scott Katterhagen said in September that the cost would be $500,000, but they provided no professional estimate until Tuesday’s Building Board meeting. The quoted cost ended up being about $170,000, according to documents filed with the village.
The Building Board ruled that the school must become code-compliant, but gave a deadline of July 1, 2027.
“Like we had told the school before: We’re willing to work with them and make sure it’s not an undue burden as far as cost,” Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen said. “In the end, the building will be a safer spot.”
Stevenson deferred comment to Todd Terry, the school’s attorney.
“We certainly disagree with the village’s determination, but we accept it and respect it,” Terry said. “We’re not going to be appealing it.”
How quickly the school will complete the upgrades has yet to be determined, Terry said. The school’s annual capital improvement budget is about $25,000, he said.
“We appreciate the village was willing to extend (the deadline) out, but it still puts us in a difficult position,” Terry said. “We certainly don’t take the safety of the facility lightly, but it’s eminently safe.”
Early warnings ‘key’
A monitored early-detection system would automatically send notice of smoke or fire to first responders — a boon, especially after school hours.
“Early notification for us, that’s always key,” Allen said.
While 61% of elementary school structure fires occur during typical school hours, those fires account for just 21% of overall property damage in such events, according to a study published in September by the National Fire Prevention Association. After-hours fires account for 79% of total property damage, according to the study, which analyzed school fires from 2013-17.
Over that period, an average of one person died and 42 more were injured in school fires annually, the study found. Annual damages were estimated at $42 million.