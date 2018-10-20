Union Grove Elementary referendum would fund addition, repairs and updates

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Elementary School District is asking voters to approve nearly $8 million in borrowing to fund an academic addition, building renovations, upgrades and maintenance.
The referendum question, which will be on the Nov. 6 election ballot, will ask voters to OK district borrowing not to exceed $7,995,000. The loan would be repaid over a span of 20 years.
District Administrator Brenda Stevenson has been working to get information about the referendum out to the public, via two fliers sent to residents, facts posted on the school website, visits with the local Lions and Kiwanis clubs and informational meetings. However, only two members of the public attended the last meeting on Sept. 17. The next meeting is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the school, 1745 Milldrum St.
“I’m hoping to get the information out there so they can make the right decision,” Stevenson said.
In part, the borrowing would fund roof replacements, brick work, and updating of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system as well as lighting, electrical and plumbing updates.
The original portion of the elementary building was constructed in 1968 as a middle school. A major addition opened in 2003 that replaced the aging Union Grove Grade School building.
Union Grove Elementary, which houses its 796 pre-K through eighth-grade students in one building, last put a referendum to voters in 2001.
“It looks beautiful from the outside,” Stevenson said of the school building.
However, Stevenson reminds voters that a portion of the building is more than 50 years old and the newer addition is now 15 years old and needs a few upgrades as well.
Addition and renovations
Other improvements planned for the referendum money include the addition of four classrooms for fifth-grade students with centralized, flexible learning space and renovations of the middle school commons, as well as the gym, locker rooms, kitchen, library, special education classrooms and a STEM (science, technology engineering and math) collaboration area.
Referendum funds would also pay for a courtyard to provide students with a safe space where they can complete outdoor projects.
Tax impact
The district estimates that if voters approve the almost $8 million in borrowing, the tax rate would increase for the next two years, by around 93 cents per $1,000 in assessed valuation, but would decrease by about $2.14 per $1,000 in 2021-22 when previously existing debt is retired.
Stevenson said she sent a video about the referendum to parents through the school’s alert system and got some positive feedback about it.
“I’m hoping it passes,” she said of the referendum.
