Union Grove Elementary officials continue to weigh reopening options

UNION GROVE — With a formal decision on the horizon, Union Grove Elementary School officials this week confirmed they continue to navigate the uncharted waters of reopening this fall as COVID-19 continues to alter the course of daily life.

“We are still getting as much information as possible,” Superintendent Brenda Stevenson said at a School Board meeting Monday. “We continue to try and figure out what is the best solution. Right now, I’m asking everyone to be patient and stay positive.”

Union Grove High School has already announced plans to bring students back for in-person classes five days per week this fall, with face masks required. Masks also will be required on buses. The School Board is to revisit the plan Aug. 10, in case conditions or recommendations have changed.

Based on current plans, Stevenson said the UGES goal is to offer a virtual and physical option once school resumes in September. Many of the finer points, she said, are still being worked out.

Face coverings

One of the sticking points, Stevenson said, is the debate over face coverings. A recent parent survey, she reported, was nearly split down the middle, with 55 percent of respondents favoring students wearing them during the school day.