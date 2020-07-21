Union Grove Elementary officials continue to weigh reopening options

UNION GROVE — With a formal decision on the horizon, Union Grove Elementary School officials this week confirmed they continue to navigate the uncharted waters of reopening this fall as COVID-19 continues to alter the course of daily life.
“We are still getting as much information as possible,” Superintendent Brenda Stevenson said at a School Board meeting Monday. “We continue to try and figure out what is the best solution. Right now, I’m asking everyone to be patient and stay positive.”
Union Grove High School has already announced plans to bring students back for in-person classes five days per week this fall, with face masks required. Masks also will be required on buses. The School Board is to revisit the plan Aug. 10, in case conditions or recommendations have changed.
Based on current plans, Stevenson said the UGES goal is to offer a virtual and physical option once school resumes in September. Many of the finer points, she said, are still being worked out.
Face coverings
One of the sticking points, Stevenson said, is the debate over face coverings. A recent parent survey, she reported, was nearly split down the middle, with 55 percent of respondents favoring students wearing them during the school day.
“No matter what decision we make, we’re going to have some people upset,” Stevenson said. “The (Central Racine County) Health Department is going to help direct us.”
Actual classroom instruction is just one of many details UGES officials is trying to navigate in preparation for fall. Other details to be worked through include transportation and school lunch programs, both involving outside contracts.
In terms of lunches, Stevenson said one possibility could entail having students in specific grade levels eating in the cafeteria on a designated day and alternating on other days to maintain social distancing.
UGES parents shared their thoughts during a question-and-answer session at Monday’s board meeting. Among them was Rachel Hagen, who inquired how teachers are being trained and prepared for the protocol to be put in place.
“I guess I would be concerned if I were in their shoes,” Hagen said.
In-service days
Stevenson said UGES plans to bump its teacher in-service days to the second week in August, so that all staffers are up to speed once school is back in session.
Scott Katterhagen, UGES buildings and grounds supervisor, addressed his department’s plan for sanitizing the school to combat the virus.
Katterhagen said he has been purchasing hand sanitizer and an assortment of high-concentration cleaning supplies, which will be available to each classroom. He said custodians will be tasked with spraying all lockers and going through specific protocol for each classroom at night.
“We’re just going to try and stay ahead of this as best as we can,” Katterhagen said.
While many questions still hang in the balance, one decision was reached Tuesday morning, after the board meeting: UGES and other nearby districts have decided against holding fall sports, including softball and cross-country.
“It is our hope to offer some type of intramural program so student-athletes may still participate in these sports,” the announcement, posted to UGES’ Facebook page, read.
According to the announcement, administrators throughout the region plan to meet early in the school year to discuss the prospect of a winter sports season.
At the board meeting, Stevenson also confirmed some time-honored traditions, such as classroom open houses, will not occur this fall.
“It’s not going to look like a normal year at all,” Stevenson said. “But we promise that we’ll do the best that we can for you.”
