UNION GROVE — Voters living in the Union Grove Elementary School District will decide this fall whether the district can borrow almost $8 million for upgrades and maintenance to its building.
The School Board voted unanimously Monday night to put a referendum to voters during the Nov. 6 general election, asking for the authorization for the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $7,995,000.
School Board President Linton Skewes said the board had been considering a referendum for about six months.
“It needs some upkeep,” Skewes said of the district’s building.
The original portion of the elementary building, at 1745 Milldrum St., was constructed in 1968, with another section added in 1973 and a major addition in 2003, Superintendent Brenda Stevenson previously told The Journal Times.
Skewes emphasized that the decision to ask the voters to borrow the money had nothing to do with development in the area, such as the Foxconn manufacturing campus being constructed in nearby Mount Pleasant.
He said the School Board decided to ask for more funds to help maintain the building and to make repairs.
One of the district’s most immediate needs is roof repairs, Stevenson said in May.
Stevenson was unable to provide The Journal Times with a list of planned referendum projects on Tuesday.
However, other issues of some urgency that were described in May, when a referendum was being discussed, include a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning upgrade, water-heater replacements and exterior brick repairs.
Additional discussed needs include hot water and chiller pump replacements and electrical panel, lighting, small-gym and playground equipment upgrades.
Union Grove Elementary has one building that houses its 796 pre-K through eighth-grade students.
Skewes anticipated the referendum would not affect taxpayers much because the loan from the 2003 addition is set to be paid off in two years. However, he could not say exactly how it would affect taxes or for how many years because that would depend on the terms of the loan.
He said local residents in the district will be getting mailers about the referendum as it gets closer to the November election.
Other referendums
Other Racine County districts set to put referendums to voters this fall.
- Burlington Area School District will ask taxpayers to approve construction of a new grades 6-8 middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades for all of the district’s buildings, for $43.6 million.
- Waterford Graded School District also is set to ask voters to approve $25 million through a referendum for remodeling and upgrades to its Fox River Middle School.
- The Racine Unified School District Board plans to meet later this week to further discuss a referendum proposed Aug. 15 by its administration. The proposed referendum could ask voters for $10 million annually to fund new construction, security and building upgrades, as well as to extend the current $8.5 million annual collection, approved in a 2014 referendum, past its expiration date in 2029. The Unified meeting date had not been set as of early Tuesday evening.
