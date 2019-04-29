UNION GROVE — The Village Board has approved a contract with GRAEF, a nationwide engineering, planning and design firm, to act as an as-needed planning and zoning consultant.
GRAEF planner Craig Huebner, who currently serves a similar role for the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County and had a hand in planning Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek, will be a point of contact for large developments that come forward in the village, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Applicants will reimburse the village for Huebner’s services but, Hawes said, it is not meant to give applicants headaches.
“We’re not trying to create hurdles for developers, but in fact may be trying to enhance our customer service and ability to serve those projects efficiently, just to be able to provide good service by having a professional planner speaking on the same terms as the applicant,” Hawes said.
The contract comes at a time when several multimillion-dollar single- and multifamily housing developments are proposed in the village, which could collectively add hundreds of new village residents over the next decade.
GRAEF has offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami and Orlando, Fla. Huebner said the company’s wide presence helps each community it works with because GRAEF’s planners know what has worked and what has not in others.
“Union Grove is not the only community that is seeing an influx of development proposals, so I’m working in multiple communities where there is new development occurring,” Huebner said. “I can reference how those developments compare to what Union Grove is seeing. I’m obviously going to push for the highest and best quality for Union Grove.”
Expanding the tool box
Village officials settled on GRAEF instead of four other applicants. Hawes said officials were impressed with the GRAEF team and Huebner’s experience with similar communities.
As time goes on, Huebner’s role in the village will become clearer, Hawes said. Applicants of smaller developments may be more in contact with village staff than with Huebner, he added.
“It’s never going to be something where we have regular hours here,” Hawes said. “We’re still a small organization, but we’re just making sure we have good planning help in our back pocket to call on as we need to.”
